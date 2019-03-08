Nightmare roadworks are complete - but not quite

Parts of the road have been dug up and resurfaced as part of rthe road works on the B1078. Picture: BOB REASON Archant

Roadworks which have crippled a Suffolk town are due to overrun to allow 'additional works' to take place.

An area of the B1078 has been given a new road surface during the road works. Picture: BOB REASON

The works, which had previously closed off both the B1078 (Coddenham Road) and Lion Lane were due to conclude today (July 19) however, a closure will remain in place on Lion Lane for another week.

Suffolk Highways has said that the road is due to reopen next Friday (July 26) once workers have had a chance to complete extra work due to "level differences experienced on site".

They also said that "further gully and pipe works are required" along with ditching and road repairs.

Coddenham Road is now fully open and so the town is accessible from junction 51 of the A14.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Highways said: "The drainage improvements and road repairs along Coddenham Road were completed and the road was reopened on Friday 12 July.

"However, it will be necessary for the closure of Lion Lane to remain in place to complete additional works.

"The works completed so far included the installation of three new drainage chambers, two gullies and 260m2 of road repairs.

"Work has also been ongoing to replace and realign existing drainage pipes and fence repairs around a nearby ditch.

"The additional works are anticipated to be completed by next Friday.

"Due to level differences experienced on site, further gully and pipe works are required along with ditching and road repairs."

An eight-mile diversion had been in place adding up to 45 minutes to travel times.

If you or your business have been affected by these road works, please get in touch here.