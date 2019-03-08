Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Eight-mile diversion as roadworks to block part of Suffolk town

PUBLISHED: 07:30 05 June 2019

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Plans for a month of roadworks in Needham Market which will block off one end of the Suffolk town have been revealed.

The works, which will completely close both the B1078, between High Street and the turn off for Needham Market Lakes, and Lion Lane, between the B1113 and the B1078 turn off, are due to start on June 17, running for a month until July 12.

During the four weeks workers plan to improve the drainage system and conduct repairs along the stretch of road, with the two highways being closed 24/7.

The works will effectively block off the southern entrance to the town from junction 51 on the A14, meaning that drivers coming from Ipswich will have to pass the town before taking junction 50 on the A14 at Stowmarket and then travelling along the A1120 and then the B1113.

The diversion will take drivers an extra eight miles, which at quiet times will take around 13 minutes.

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Pop star Rihanna ‘rents island’ in Essex to record album

The Barbadian superstar is believed to be recording new music on Osea Island in Essex Picture: AP PHOTO/CHRIS PIZZELLO

Council misses children’s care plan targets in 75% of cases

Parents, carers, children and supporters gathered outside Endeavour House in Ipswich for the Suffolk SEND march in May Picture: AMY GIBBONS

Eight-mile diversion as roadworks to block part of Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Witches v Peterborough Panthers – big Premiership meeting preview

Cameron Keeps listens intently to Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins during a team talk Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists