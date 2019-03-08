Eight-mile diversion as roadworks to block part of Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Plans for a month of roadworks in Needham Market which will block off one end of the Suffolk town have been revealed.

The works, which will completely close both the B1078, between High Street and the turn off for Needham Market Lakes, and Lion Lane, between the B1113 and the B1078 turn off, are due to start on June 17, running for a month until July 12.

During the four weeks workers plan to improve the drainage system and conduct repairs along the stretch of road, with the two highways being closed 24/7.

The works will effectively block off the southern entrance to the town from junction 51 on the A14, meaning that drivers coming from Ipswich will have to pass the town before taking junction 50 on the A14 at Stowmarket and then travelling along the A1120 and then the B1113.

The diversion will take drivers an extra eight miles, which at quiet times will take around 13 minutes.