E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Post-mortem of newborn baby girl whose body was found at recycling centre inconclusive

PUBLISHED: 17:32 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:56 20 May 2020

A post-mortem examination carried out after the body of a newborn baby was found onsite at Sackers in Needham Market has been inconclusive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A post-mortem examination carried out after the body of a newborn baby was found onsite at Sackers in Needham Market has been inconclusive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Further tests will be required to determine the cause of death of a newborn baby whose body was found in a recycling centre in Needham Market after a post-mortem examination proved inconclusive.

Officers remain at Sackers in Needham Market following the discovery of the baby Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOfficers remain at Sackers in Needham Market following the discovery of the baby Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday, with the initial findings proving to be undetermined, pending further investigations.

Officers say that further investigations could take some time.

The tragic death was discovered on Thursday, May 14 when the body was found in waste material at the Sackers Scrap Metal and Waste Recycling centre.

Detectives remain concerned for the mother’s welfare and have urged her to come forward to receive the right support.

The site was closed for the investigations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe site was closed for the investigations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

They believe the baby was born within 48-hours of her death and was carried to term or close to full-term.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger is leading the investigation and said about the mother: “We can only imagine the emotional and physical distress the lady has been through.

“It is essential she gets the help from medical professionals she needs.”

Det Ch Sup Bridger said police suspected the baby was brought in through refuse collection rather than deposited at the site and the deliveries had all been from Ipswich and the immediate area.

Community leaders have expressed their grief after the body of a newborn girl was found at Sackers scrap Metal and Waste Recycling Site in Needham Market. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCommunity leaders have expressed their grief after the body of a newborn girl was found at Sackers scrap Metal and Waste Recycling Site in Needham Market. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Further searches have continued on site with the full support and cooperation of the business.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Post-mortem of newborn baby girl whose body was found at recycling centre inconclusive

A post-mortem examination carried out after the body of a newborn baby was found onsite at Sackers in Needham Market has been inconclusive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Distraction burglars steal cash and golden bracelet after asking to look for lost dog

Two burglars distracted a victim by asking to look for their lost dog before taking cash and a gold bracelet from his Levington home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the incident in Ipswich. Picture: EAAA

Man faces murder trial over death of stabbed pub landlord

A man was found dead at the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Clubs can’t end season because they feel like it - CEO says League One ‘must be decided on pitch, not in boardroom’

Sunderland CEO Jim Rodwell has slammed clubs who want to finish the League One season early
Drive 24