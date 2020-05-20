Post-mortem of newborn baby girl whose body was found at recycling centre inconclusive

A post-mortem examination carried out after the body of a newborn baby was found onsite at Sackers in Needham Market has been inconclusive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Further tests will be required to determine the cause of death of a newborn baby whose body was found in a recycling centre in Needham Market after a post-mortem examination proved inconclusive.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers remain at Sackers in Needham Market following the discovery of the baby Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Officers remain at Sackers in Needham Market following the discovery of the baby Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday, with the initial findings proving to be undetermined, pending further investigations.

Officers say that further investigations could take some time.

The tragic death was discovered on Thursday, May 14 when the body was found in waste material at the Sackers Scrap Metal and Waste Recycling centre.

Detectives remain concerned for the mother’s welfare and have urged her to come forward to receive the right support.

The site was closed for the investigations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The site was closed for the investigations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

They believe the baby was born within 48-hours of her death and was carried to term or close to full-term.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger is leading the investigation and said about the mother: “We can only imagine the emotional and physical distress the lady has been through.

“It is essential she gets the help from medical professionals she needs.”

Det Ch Sup Bridger said police suspected the baby was brought in through refuse collection rather than deposited at the site and the deliveries had all been from Ipswich and the immediate area.

Community leaders have expressed their grief after the body of a newborn girl was found at Sackers scrap Metal and Waste Recycling Site in Needham Market. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Community leaders have expressed their grief after the body of a newborn girl was found at Sackers scrap Metal and Waste Recycling Site in Needham Market. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Further searches have continued on site with the full support and cooperation of the business.