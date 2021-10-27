News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Spooky scarecrows stalk streets to support skatepark scheme

Matt Powell

Published: 4:56 PM October 27, 2021   
Scarecrows in Needham Market PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Needham Market scarecrow festival is in full swing, as the town is now overrun with a variety of characters from a giant Michael Jackson to several characters from a terrifying version of Toy Story .

Chloe Land, behind the first scarecrow festival, is calling on families in the town to go out and show their support to help raise funds for a "so needed" skatepark in Crowley Park.

Lily and Max with their scarecrows. Scarecrows in Needham Market PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

She said: "It's been going really well, lots of scarecrows. When you start things like this, you never really know what you're going to achieve."

So far Chloe says there's around 100 scarecrows she's seen this year, but she doesn't have a favourite as they are all "individual and lovely in their own way".

Scarecrows in Needham Market PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The scarecrow festival runs until October 31 and people can make voluntary donation either in person via collection boxes around businesses and homes or via the JustGiving page.

Scarecrows in Needham Market PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

For more visit: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nmskatepark

Lily and Max with their scarecrows. Scarecrows in Needham Market PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lily and Max with their scarecrows. Scarecrows in Needham Market PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Scarecrows in Needham Market PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Scarecrows in Needham Market PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Scarecrows in Needham Market PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Scarecrows in Needham Market PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Scarecrows in Needham Market PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

