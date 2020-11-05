E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Former military hut could be demolished for new scout base

PUBLISHED: 06:00 06 November 2020

A former military building which houses the Needham Market Scout Group could be demolished to make way for a new building. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A former military hut which has been home to Needham Market Scout group for 40 years could be demolished to make way for a new building, if plans are approved.

The old hut is “no longer fit for purpose”, according to the Needham Market Scout group, in an application to replace it with a new purpose-built centre.

It is currently located at the end of Crown Street.

The old building was a former military hut which was moved to the site around 40 years ago.

If the plans are approved, the new building is hoped to provide a “modern” space to house the group for “years to come”.

The application concludes: “The proposed replacement scout hut will enhance the services provided in Needham Market by providing a better building for scouting and other local events whilst not harming the character of the area all while helping to improve the environment through reduced emissions.”

