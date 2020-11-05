Former military hut could be demolished for new scout base

A former military building which houses the Needham Market Scout Group could be demolished to make way for a new building. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A former military hut which has been home to Needham Market Scout group for 40 years could be demolished to make way for a new building, if plans are approved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The old hut is “no longer fit for purpose”, according to the Needham Market Scout group, in an application to replace it with a new purpose-built centre.

It is currently located at the end of Crown Street.

The old building was a former military hut which was moved to the site around 40 years ago.

You may also want to watch:

If the plans are approved, the new building is hoped to provide a “modern” space to house the group for “years to come”.

The application concludes: “The proposed replacement scout hut will enhance the services provided in Needham Market by providing a better building for scouting and other local events whilst not harming the character of the area all while helping to improve the environment through reduced emissions.”