Woman in 30s found stabbed on driveway was heard shouting 'help me, help me'

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi Archant

A major investigation is under way after a woman in her 30s was stabbed early this morning in a Suffolk town.

It happened in Quinton Road, Needham Market, at about 6.10am and police officers are at the scene.

The victim is in a stable condition in hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

One neighbour in the quiet, residential street told how he had gone to take his dogs out and said he heard somebody shouting "help me help me".

"I came back to the fence and then I saw the lady laying on the drive in a pool of blood."

He believes the victim had eight to 10 stab wounds.

No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries into the incident are continuing.

A number of bungalows are sealed off, and forensics officers are on the scene.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police quoting CAD number 80 of today, October 19.

