E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Updated

Woman in 30s found stabbed on driveway was heard shouting 'help me, help me'

PUBLISHED: 11:49 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 19 October 2019

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Archant

A major investigation is under way after a woman in her 30s was stabbed early this morning in a Suffolk town.

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture: Mariam GhaemiPolice at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

It happened in Quinton Road, Needham Market, at about 6.10am and police officers are at the scene.

The victim is in a stable condition in hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

One neighbour in the quiet, residential street told how he had gone to take his dogs out and said he heard somebody shouting "help me help me".

"I came back to the fence and then I saw the lady laying on the drive in a pool of blood."

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture: Mariam GhaemiPolice at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

He believes the victim had eight to 10 stab wounds.

No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries into the incident are continuing.

A number of bungalows are sealed off, and forensics officers are on the scene.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police quoting CAD number 80 of today, October 19.

More follows

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More than 600 Thomas Cook staff given free holiday by Suffolk firm

Former Thomas Cook employees have been invited to enjoy a free holiday at Broadland Sands Holiday Park, near Lowestoft. Photo: Park Holiday UK.

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More than 600 Thomas Cook staff given free holiday by Suffolk firm

Former Thomas Cook employees have been invited to enjoy a free holiday at Broadland Sands Holiday Park, near Lowestoft. Photo: Park Holiday UK.

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in 30s found stabbed on driveway was heard shouting ‘help me, help me’

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Revealed: The most deprived areas in Suffolk and North Essex ranked by postcode

Jaywick Sands is ranked the most deprived neighbourhood in England - but work has been done to improve Essex Avenue, picture before and after the work Picture: ECC

New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk – but can you spot where?

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

Woman in ‘stable condition’ following alleged attack at her home

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Delays expected with bridge set to be closed for 20 nights

Work is set to be carried out overnight on the Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft once more. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists