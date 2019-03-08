E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Teenager charged with attempted murder in connection with Suffolk stabbing

PUBLISHED: 21:45 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:45 21 October 2019

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Archant

Police investigating a stabbing in Needham Market have charged a 16-year-old boy with attempted murder.

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Officers were called to reports that a woman in her 30s had been stabbed in Quinton Road in the town at 6.10 am on Saturday, October 19.

She was taken to West Suffolk hospital by ambulance and has now been transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital where she remains in a stable condition following an operation.

The boy, who was arrested by officers in London on Sunday October 20, was charged this evening (October 21) with attempted murder and possession of bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Suffolk Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (October 22).

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam GhaemiA number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Previously a man, aged in his 50s, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday evening was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was released on police bail October 20 until November 14 pending further enquiries.

Detectives believe this was a targeted attack with the victim and offender known to each other.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/63505/19.

