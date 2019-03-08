Air ambulance called to High Street medical incident

An air ambulance has landed in Needham Market High Street following a medical incident Picture: EAAA Archant

An air ambulance has landed in Needham Market following a medical incident in the High Street.

The ambulance was called following the incident in the town centre earlier Monday morning.

Suffolk police are also on scene but were unable to give further details regarding the incident.

The extent of any injuries are not currently known.