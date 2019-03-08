Air ambulance called to High Street medical incident
PUBLISHED: 11:40 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 23 September 2019
An air ambulance has landed in Needham Market following a medical incident in the High Street.
The ambulance was called following the incident in the town centre earlier Monday morning.
Suffolk police are also on scene but were unable to give further details regarding the incident.
The extent of any injuries are not currently known.
