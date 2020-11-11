Neighbour ran to aid of man allegedly shot by ‘volatile’ ex-friend, 79, court hears

The neighbour of a man allegedly shot in the shoulder by a 79-year-old heard a “violent argument” before finding the men wrestling over the weapon in a pool of blood, a court heard.

David Wright was shot in his bungalow on the outskirts of Brandon during the evening of October 11, 2019.

Kier Huxtable, 79, of Stanford Road, Weeting, has since been charged with attempted murder following the incident and is currently on trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

A neighbour of Mr Wright, Jamie Thompson, told the trial he was alerted to the incident after hearing a rumbling noise, which sounded like a wheelie bin being moved.

Within 30 seconds, he described standing by the back door of Mr Wright’s home watching as his neighbour reportedly pinned a man down in his kitchen, covered in blood.

The court heard how Mr Thompson was sitting in his living room surrounded by his family when the noise caught his attention.

He walked into his kitchen, where he heard a “violent argument” coming from his neighbour’s house.

He told the court he could hear Mr Wright shouting “get out my ******* house”.

Mr Thompson shouted across to his neighbour who he says replied, asking for help.

He dashed round to the back door of the house, where he said he saw Mr Wright, with a serious injury to his shoulder, pinning down another man who he did not recognise.

He said that his neighbour also had a hand on top of the other man’s hand, which was holding a gun.

He told the court that he grabbed the gun and threw it behind him, before calling the police.

Despite hearing the argument, Mr Thompson told the court he did not hear a gunshot at any point.

He also said he had spoken to Mr Wright earlier in the evening over their shared fence and he seemed “normal”.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard how Mr Wright was sitting on a sofa at his bungalow chatting on the phone to his elderly parents when Huxtable walked in and pulled the trigger saying: “You deserve this, you b*****d”.

Huxtable, described earlier in the trial as “grumpy and volatile” and in a “foul mood” on that day, has admitted unlawfully possessing a firearm but denied possessing the weapon with intent to endanger life.

The trial continues.