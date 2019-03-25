Partly Cloudy

Good Neighbour Scheme launched by kind-hearted villagers

25 March, 2019 - 11:30
Acton committee members of the Good Neighbour Scheme Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Acton committee members of the Good Neighbour Scheme Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Archant

A group of villagers have launched a scheme to support those in need of help in their community after fearing some residents might be isolated and lonely.

The launch of the Good Neighbour Scheme in Acton Picture: MICHAEL STEWARDThe launch of the Good Neighbour Scheme in Acton Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

A Good Neighbour Scheme has been started in Acton, near Sudbury, and more than 50 people attended the launch event on Sunday to find out more.

More than 35 schemes have been set up across the county by Community Action Suffolk, with people volunteering to help other residents with everyday tasks, regular contact or friendship.

Jen Bacon, 34, who works in the eye clinic at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, first came up with the idea 18 months ago with Tony Dyer, who died last year.

“I heard that someone had got a lift to the hospital, and it got me thinking: ‘What happens in our village?’ That’s when we started looking into it and got in touch with Community Action Suffolk.

The service will provide support to people in the community Picture: MICHAEL STEWARDThe service will provide support to people in the community Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

“Tony and I worked together on it, and it’s great that we have launched the scheme and have something formally in place to be able to help people in the community.”

The six-strong committee of Mrs Bacon, Teresa Farley, Lynn Grimstead, Angel Doyle, Tracey Griffiths and Carol Dyer, Tony’s wife, will put users in touch with a volunteer who can help them.

Mrs Farley, who is joint secretary, said: “We’re not an emergency service and we’re not out to put gardeners or local tradesmen out of business.

“There are people in Acton who don’t drive or maybe only one person in the family drives, so if something happens to that person that others can become isolated.”

Sally Connick, Good Neighbour Scheme development officer at Community Action Suffolk, said: “We’re really pleased to be working with Acton over the last few months to set up their scheme.

“We’ve got Snape, Rendlesham and Hadleigh who are all looking at setting up Good Neighbour Schemes so hopefully there will some good news in launching those.

“I’ve been really pleased to have Age UK, Go Start Community Transport, Citizens Advice here today to support the scheme in setting up because it’s so important that a Good Neighbour Scheme links in with other organisations to support people in communities.

“It shows the commitment of the people in the community wanting to make a difference and that’s what the scheme will do.”

For more information on Good Neighbour Schemes, email sally.connick@communityactionsuffolk.org.uk

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

