Neighbours of a Suffolk air base have been advised that Apache helicopters will be flying in the area for training purposes this week.

RAF Honington confirmed Apaches began operating in the area as part of an exercise yesterday and this will continue until Friday from 6pm to 1am.

The base has pledged to keep disruption to a minimum.

The Apaches, from 653 Squadron, are based at Wattisham Airfield, near Stowmarket.

In a statement, RAF Honington said: "To our neighbouring communities, please note that it has been confirmed that Apache helicopters from 653 Sqn will be flying through RAF Honington Tuesday to Friday this week, 6pm to 1am, for training purposes.

"Please do not contact the Station for more information as these are part of an exercise and not meant to be a display or other enthusiast opportunity.

"We hope that the activity will cause minimum disruption."

Earlier this year it was revealed that complaints about low-flying military aircraft in Norfolk and Suffolk had soared, from just 132 in the year ending March 31 2017 to 1,020 the following year.