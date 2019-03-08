Partly Cloudy

Increased flying activity as Apache helicopters start training exercise

PUBLISHED: 11:12 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 27 June 2019

Neighbours of RAF Honington have been informed that Apache helicopters are training in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Neighbours of a Suffolk air base have been advised that Apache helicopters will be flying in the area for training purposes this week.

RAF Honington confirmed Apaches began operating in the area as part of an exercise yesterday and this will continue until Friday from 6pm to 1am.

The base has pledged to keep disruption to a minimum.

The Apaches, from 653 Squadron, are based at Wattisham Airfield, near Stowmarket.

In a statement, RAF Honington said: "To our neighbouring communities, please note that it has been confirmed that Apache helicopters from 653 Sqn will be flying through RAF Honington Tuesday to Friday this week, 6pm to 1am, for training purposes.

"Please do not contact the Station for more information as these are part of an exercise and not meant to be a display or other enthusiast opportunity.

"We hope that the activity will cause minimum disruption."

Earlier this year it was revealed that complaints about low-flying military aircraft in Norfolk and Suffolk had soared, from just 132 in the year ending March 31 2017 to 1,020 the following year.

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

