'It's heartbreaking' - Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

PUBLISHED: 12:46 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 02 October 2019

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Onlookers have described their disbelief after a man and a woman died in a devastating house fire which engulfed a Suffolk property.

Neighbours heard cries for help after the blaze broke out at a home in Capel St Mary, prompting a huge response from emergency services.

Karen, who was staying at her partner's house next door, was left shaken following the incident.

She said: "I had been awake about five or 10 minutes and I suddenly thought I could hear someone screaming for help.

"I looked out of the window and could see smoke coming from next door so I phoned the fire brigade and woke my partner up and we came outside where the family were all shouting outside for help."

Karen continued: "The room was on fire and the family said there were people still inside, but it was just too intense for anybody to get in as it was too dangerous.

"It spread so quickly and engulfed the whole house. It was horrible."

The fire service was called to the property in Chapel Close at 8.20am, with eleven fire crews responding from across both Suffolk and Essex.

Read more: Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Paramedics and the police service were also called to the scene, but shortly after 10am it was confirmed that two people had died in the tragedy.

Jackie Fulcher, who lives just a few houses down, said the whole thing was "heartbreaking".

She said: "I was sitting in my conservatory eating my breakfast at about 8.20am and all of a sudden I couldn't see out because of the smoke. At first I thought it was a bonfire but knew it couldn't have been because of how thick it was.

"I came outside and all I could see were huge flames coming out of the house. I could also feel the smoke in my throat and I couldn't believe what I was seeing.

"It really was quite horrendous."

Suffolk police completely closed The Street during the incident, and are instructing locals to stay away from the area while the investigations continue.

The fire spread to the roof of the neighbouring property and crews were removing roof tiles so that they can completely extinguish the fire.

Ian Bowell, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service area commander, added: "It is absolutely tragic and this community in which they lived in is in a complete state of shock at this moment in time."

