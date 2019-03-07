Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Dangerous’ plan could discourage people from voting, campaigner claims

07 March, 2019 - 13:19
Neil Coughlan has launched a legal challenge against the government's voter ID plans. Picture: COURTESY OF LEIGH DAY

Neil Coughlan has launched a legal challenge against the government's voter ID plans. Picture: COURTESY OF LEIGH DAY

Archant

A “deeply concerned” voter is today launching a bid to stop people being required to bring proof of identity to the ballot box – amid fears it could discourage people from voting.

The government is trialling voter ID pilots in 11 local authorities across the country in this year’s local elections, where people will be required to bring proof of who they are before casting their ballots.

At the moment, electors just have to give polling station volunteers their name and address and do not even have to bring their polling card.

The government says the move, if rolled out nationally, will help to tackle voter fraud – but 64-year-old Neil Coughlan, from Witham, disagrees – arguing that it could damage democracy.

He has launched a legal challenge against the move, with a judicial review being heard at the High Court in London on Thursday, March 7 and Friday, March 8.

Mr Coughlan, who is fundraising for the case via CrowdJustice, said: “Universal Suffrage - the right to vote for all adult citizens, regardless of property ownership, income, race or ethnicity - is a concept that lies at the very heart of our democracy.

“I have brought this legal case because I feel duty bound to challenge a government scheme that would erode our hard-won fundamental rights, merely to combat a problem that barely exists.

“It is the poor and vulnerable who will be affected by this - people who already struggle to have their voices heard.

“On March 7 I will be attending the High Court to defend our democracy against the government’s dangerous plans.”

Tom Short, solicitor at Leigh Day who is representing Mr Coughlan, said: “Our client is deeply concerned that the requirement to produce ID in order to vote is likely to prevent or discourage prospective voters from exercising their right to take part in the democratic process and will only serve to further disenfranchise marginalised communities.

“At the hearing on March 7 and 8 we will argue on Mr Coughlan’s behalf that by imposing restrictions on who can vote the Cabinet Office is acting outside the powers given to it by parliament to approve pilot schemes aimed at increasing voter participation.

“We will argue that any attempts to introduce voter ID requirements in elections ought to be subject to the proper scrutiny of parliament.”

The Cabinet Office has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Most Read

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari, two, who were found dead at an address in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: Facebook

Heartbroken friend tells of shock at death of teenage mum Kia Russell and son, Kamari

Kamari, two, pictured right with friend Cruize, just five days before he died Picture: RHIANNA NUJEERALLEE

Half price theatre tickets for book characters

Elmer will be at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich this August Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Jury retires to consider verdict in case of Colchester man accused of killing coin collector

Colchester coin collector Gordon McGhee Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Bomb scare at University of Essex not linked Glasgow and London terror alerts, say police

Police cordoned off a section of the University of Essex's Colchester campus following reports of a suspicious package shortly after a similar discovery at Glasgow University. Picture: SJUR SVENNING KNUTSEN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists