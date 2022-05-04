News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Film crews shooting new Netflix blockbuster movie spotted at Elveden Hall

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:03 PM May 4, 2022
Film crews for a new blockbuster featuring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan have been spotted in Suffolk. 

Several scenes of the movie, which is being directed by Tom Harper, will be recorded at Elveden Hall, near Thetford, until next Tuesday.

Little detail has been released about the film, which is called Heart of Stone, but it has been described as a spy thriller.

Gadot previously took the lead role in Wonder Woman 1984, while Dornan is best known for playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades trilogy.

This is not the first time Elveden Hall has featured in blockbuster films – it appeared in Tom Cruise's 1999 movie Eyes Wide Shut and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, which starred Angelina Jolie, in 2001.

Scenes for the hit Netflix series The Crown were also filmed at the stately home in 2017 when it was used to double up as parts of Ghana, as well as All The Money in the World featuring Mark Wahlberg. 

Parts of Jupiter Ascending which starred the likes of Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis and Eddie Redmayne were also filmed at Elveden.

Netflix selected Suffolk as a filming destination on a number of occasions last year as the county had its "busiest year to date" for filming in the region, according to Screen Suffolk.

