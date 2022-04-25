New Netflix film with Hollywood stars set to be shot in Suffolk

A new Netflix film featuring Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot is to be filmed at a Suffolk stately home - Credit: Mike Page/PA

A new Netflix film featuring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan is being filmed in Suffolk in the coming weeks.

Parts of the movie, directed by Tom Harper, will be recorded at Elveden Hall, near Thetford, between May 3 and May 10.

Little detail has been released about the film, which is called Heart of Stone, but it has been described as a spy thriller.

Gal Gadot previously took the lead role in the Wonder Woman 1984 film, while Jamie Dornan is well known for playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades trilogy.

This is not the first time Elevden Hall has featured in blockbuster films as it appeared in Tom Cruise's 1999 Eyes Wide Shut and Lara Croft Tomb Raider, starring Angelina Jolie in 2001.

Scenes for the hit Netflix series The Crown were also filmed at the stately home in 2017 when it was used to double up as parts of Ghana, as well as All The Money in the World featuring Mark Wahlberg.

Parts of Jupiter Ascending which starred the likes of Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis and Eddie Redmayne were also filmed at Elveden.

Netflix also selected Suffolk as a filming destination on a number of occasions last year as the county had its "busiest year to date" for filming in the region.

In a post on Facebook, Screen Suffolk has advertised a job opportunity for someone to work on the film.

The post reads: "We are a sound team of four, including sound mixer Tom Williams.

"Our location is Elveden Hall near Thetford. It requires a lot of acoustic treatment for the heavy dialogue scenes so mostly we need help with laying carpets, hanging drapes, and tackling any other noisy footfall.

"Overall, quite physical duties.

"The rate is £135 per day, mileage coverage is dependent upon where you’re travelling from at 0.45p/mile.

"We are more than happy to take on people with little experience of sound but with enthusiasm to learn how our department works on a major motion picture.

"Please contact: gwensena@live.co.uk."