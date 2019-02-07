Sunshine and Showers

Overnight network issue at Addenbrooke’s Hospital causes patients to be diverted

07 February, 2019 - 14:40
Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge had a network issue overnight Picture: PA ARCHIVE

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge had a network issue overnight Picture: PA ARCHIVE

A network issue at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge overnight caused some patients to be diverted to other hospitals across the region.

The issue affected some of the hospital’s internal systems between 11pm and 1am, including electronic patient records, and the hospital said some “non-critical procedures” had to be postponed.

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) thanked staff and patients for their understanding following the incident.

A spokesman for CUH said: “A supplier’s network issue between 11pm and 1am affected some of our internal systems, including our electronic patient record.

“As per the trust’s business continuity policy a limited number of non-critical procedures were temporarily postponed and some patients were diverted to other hospitals as a precaution.

“CUH would like to thank its dedicated staff during this period and patients for their understanding.”

