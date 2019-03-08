Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Network Rail pledges £10m to tackle problems on East Anglian routes

PUBLISHED: 16:30 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 21 March 2019

Network Rail has £10m to spend on improving track in East Anglia. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Network Rail has £10m to spend on improving track in East Anglia. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Archant

Network Rail has earmarked £10m to deal with issues on track around East Anglia in a bid to reduce the number of problems that can delay trains in the area.

The money will go towards its “Every second counts” project aimed at dealing with problems before they cause major problems for passengers.

Over the last three months, additional efforts have focused on making improvements and so far, £4.4m has been allocated to projects with a further £5.6m planned to be spent this year.

Staff were invited to submit suggestions on how Network Rail could improve its performance if additional funding were available. Some of the suggestions that will be funded include:

• Infrastructure improvements that will make the train service more reliable with fewer speed restrictions

• Making the rails more resilient in hot weather to reduce the number of temporary speed restrictions

Accelerating the repair of the track where it is built on clay embankments which dry out and shrink during the summer which could cause land slippages and delay or cancel services

• Measures to reduce crime such as making it harder for people to trespass on the railway by improving fences and railings

• Investing in two additional dedicated British Transport Police officers to provide a 24-hour service so they can quickly respond to incidents and to identify those who might be at risk of suicide. There will also be additional Land Sheriffs at stations.

Steve Hooker, Network Rail’s chief operating officer for the Anglia route said: “We know the frustration passengers feel when a train is delayed. Every Second Counts is about what we can do to make rail travel better because we know that delays can mean less time spent with loved ones and people being late for work or appointments.

“Engineers on the ground know the railway best, so staff were asked what would make the difference if extra money was available.”

Meanwhile, the latest figures show that almost 93% of trains ran on time across the whole Anglia route during the past 12 weeks – the highest it has been for almost a year.

The latest figures show that punctuality was 93%, 92.5% and 92.9% respectively, which makes an average of 92.8%.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Human jawbone found near river

Lots of police officers have been seen in Rowhedge, near Colchester in Essex, after a human jawbone was discovered Picture: JASON EWING

‘The talent we have is a bit of a joke... it felt like only a matter of time’ - Woolfenden on Town’s breakthrough stars

Luke Woolfenden towers above Colchester's Mikael Mandron. Picture: DAVE EVANS

Line-up announced for Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival 2019

Sink Ya Teeth will appear at the Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival Picture: JOANNA MILLINGTON

‘Everyone has had the same experience; it’s just different wars’: The Veterans Breakfast Club rebuilding lost friendships

Veterans Breakfast Club in Corton, near Lowestoft, meets on the second Saturday of each month. Photo: James Carr.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists