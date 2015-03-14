Network Rail gives just 24 hours notice of major weekend train disruption

Network Rail will be replacing track at Maryland.

The rail line to London will be closed most weekends until after Easter - and Network Rail has given passengers less than 24 hours notice of the problems to come.

Track is to be replaced at Maryland station, next to Stratford in east London, over nine weekends. The first track closure is tomorrow and Sunday with the work carrying on until the weekend after Easter.

A bus replacement service will operate between Ingatestone and Newbury Park.

There are four weekends during that period when trains will be able to get through - at the start of February and during the Easter holidays.

The shock announcement comes after Network Rail proudly told passengers it had finished the overhead line work between Stratford and Shenfield, ending years of weekend disruption during autumn and winter periods.

But it is the lack of notice that will leave many passengers fuming. Normally engineering work is flagged up weeks in advance so travellers can make plans before booking tickets.

These works were scheduled between eight and 12 weeks ago and passengers buying advance purchase tickets would have been told about them - but Network Rail had given the work no publicity so people turning up at stations after making a last-minute decision to head to the capital will get a nasty shock.

Rail planning officials at Greater Anglia knew about the changes to arrange buses between Ingatestone and Newbury Park tube station - but the company's communications department did not know so there was no early announcement to allow passengers to make alternative plans.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail's route director for Anglia, said: "This is a very busy section of the network which sees hundreds of trains every day that our passengers rely on. This work will help us to maintain a safer and more reliable railway for passengers by reducing the number of train services affected by delays and cancellations."

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: "We are very sorry about the inconvenience these works cause to passengers. We will make sure that all customers can complete their journey, even if part of it is by bus. This work is essential so that, together with Network Rail, we can improve punctuality and reliability on our railway."

A rail replacement service will run while the work takes place between Ingatestone and Newbury Park for the Central line on the following weekends:

- 25 - 26 January

- 15 - 16 February

- 22 - 23 February

- 29 February - 1 March

- 7 - 8 March

- 14 - 15 March

- 21 - 22 March

- 28 - 29 March

- 18 - 19 April