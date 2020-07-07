Rail work set to disrupt cross country services in Suffolk during summer
PUBLISHED: 16:30 07 July 2020
Passengers hoping to travel on the cross-country lines from Ipswich to Cambridge and Peterborough are facing months of weekend disruption starting later this month.
Network Rail is starting a major programme of track renewal which will see miles of new track installed on the route.
Engineers will replace nearly four miles of track between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds. Track and sleepers will be replaced as part of the work.
The work takes place at weekends from July 18 until October 4 with different parts of the route affected on different weeks.
Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “This work is a vital part of our maintenance programme to keep the track in top condition and reduce the number of delays and cancellations owing to track faults. This will improve reliability and maintain safety for our passengers.”
Full details of changes will be published on the Greater Anglia website which will run replacement bus services during the work.
