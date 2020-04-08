Rail industry pledges to keep East Anglia’s trains moving during crisis

The boss of Network Rail in East Anglia has outlined how staff are working through the coronavirus crisis to keep trains moving for essential workers and freight travelling around the country.

Ellie Burrows sent the message to staff and to rail users – both passengers and freight operators – to show how much the country was relying on the industry at present, even though the current number of passengers is a tiny fraction of normal.

She warned that some people living near busy freight routes could suffer more disturbance if the number of trains increases to keep important supplies moving around the country.

Ms Burrows wrote: “We have an important role to play in allowing frontline workers to carry on going to work.

“The country’s focus, understandably, is on the NHS staff - on the doctors and nurses who will care for those struck down by this virus, as well as treating all the other illnesses and ailments that will still require their attention every day.

“We will do our best to make sure they can still get to the hospitals across East Anglia and London where they are so badly needed. Just as we will to support the police officers, firefighters, ambulance crews and all the other emergency service and public service workers.

“But they are not the only people who will carry on depending on trains. People are needed to stock supermarket shelves and sell us food at the tills. We need the local authority workers to keep towns and cities going across the region – and the rest of the country. We need the teachers who are keeping schools open to look after the children of key workers. And we need all those other unnoticed and unsung heroes that we depend on every day, but who we notice less often than we should and appreciate less often than they deserve.”

She warned that the number of services operated could have to change if more rail staff are unable to get to work because of sickness or because they have to self-isolate because of sickness within their family.

But she pledged that, as during wartime, the nation’s railways would continue to operate: “Many are people are saying this is the biggest challenge to face the country since the Second World War. The railways played a vital part in keeping the country moving then, and we will do our very best to do the same now.”

