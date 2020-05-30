E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New video spreads rail safety message for youngsters in summer

PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 May 2020

Trains are still running across the region. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Trains are still running across the region. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Network Rail has made a new video to spread the message about safety near railway tracks - because its staff are not able to visit schools as usual, due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Network Rail is warning children of the dangers on the tracks. Picture: NETWORK RAILNetwork Rail is warning children of the dangers on the tracks. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

The infrastructure operator is trying to get the message across that while things might be quieter as the country starts to come out of lockdown, there are still trains operating and they can be as deadly as ever for anyone playing on the tracks.

Normally Becky Crocker, Network Rail’s community safety manager for Anglia, would be touring schools with the message. She said: “The safety of people on and around the railway is our priority and those who deliberately trespass fail to understand the real dangers.

“That’s why it’s so important that our safety messages get out to schools and communities across Anglia, especially ahead of the summer when we see more incidents. While I can’t do this in person right now, this video is the next best thing to warn people to stay off the tracks and stay safe.”

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

