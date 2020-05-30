New video spreads rail safety message for youngsters in summer
PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 May 2020
Archant
Network Rail has made a new video to spread the message about safety near railway tracks - because its staff are not able to visit schools as usual, due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
The infrastructure operator is trying to get the message across that while things might be quieter as the country starts to come out of lockdown, there are still trains operating and they can be as deadly as ever for anyone playing on the tracks.
Normally Becky Crocker, Network Rail’s community safety manager for Anglia, would be touring schools with the message. She said: “The safety of people on and around the railway is our priority and those who deliberately trespass fail to understand the real dangers.
“That’s why it’s so important that our safety messages get out to schools and communities across Anglia, especially ahead of the summer when we see more incidents. While I can’t do this in person right now, this video is the next best thing to warn people to stay off the tracks and stay safe.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.