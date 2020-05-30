Video

New video spreads rail safety message for youngsters in summer

Network Rail has made a new video to spread the message about safety near railway tracks - because its staff are not able to visit schools as usual, due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Network Rail is warning children of the dangers on the tracks. Picture: NETWORK RAIL Network Rail is warning children of the dangers on the tracks. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

The infrastructure operator is trying to get the message across that while things might be quieter as the country starts to come out of lockdown, there are still trains operating and they can be as deadly as ever for anyone playing on the tracks.

Normally Becky Crocker, Network Rail’s community safety manager for Anglia, would be touring schools with the message. She said: “The safety of people on and around the railway is our priority and those who deliberately trespass fail to understand the real dangers.

“That’s why it’s so important that our safety messages get out to schools and communities across Anglia, especially ahead of the summer when we see more incidents. While I can’t do this in person right now, this video is the next best thing to warn people to stay off the tracks and stay safe.”