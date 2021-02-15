Published: 1:36 PM February 15, 2021 Updated: 1:44 PM February 15, 2021

A bridge over the River Deben is set to be worked on next month - Credit: Network Rail

A rail replacement bus service will be in place for two days next month as Network Rail makes improvements to a bridge on the East Suffolk Line.

Network Rail will be replacing wheel timbers, which are used to support the track, on a rail bridge that crosses the River Deben in early March.

Network Rail says replacing a total of six timbers - three pairs - these timbers before they deteriorate further will prevent the need for speed restrictions.

A rail replacement bus service between Saxmundham and Ipswich will be in place from March 6 and 7.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “Running a safe and reliable railway is my absolute priority, and this work is essential to prevent delays and cancellations on the East Suffolk Line.

"I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while this work takes place.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “Timetables are available on our website and customers should wear a mask while travelling with us, unless they are exempt.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience while this essential work takes place."