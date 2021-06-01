New £230k splashpad to be built in Haverhill

Published: 11:30 AM June 1, 2021

A new £230,000 splashpad to be built later this year in Haverhill - Credit: West Suffolk Council

A new splashpad costing £230,000 will be built in Haverhill after it has been designed by more than 120 young people from local schools.

The major investment by Haverhill Town Council and West Suffolk Council will see the new facility be built next to the existing playground on the Haverhill Recreation Ground, within sight of the kiosk, public toilets, and CCTV cameras - creating a joined up safe area for families managed by the town council.

An arrangement between the two councils, will see Haverhill Town Council take on the management of the kiosk so that their staff can provide a proper oversight of the splashpad.

In December 2020 Haverhill Town Council agreed to fund the building of a new Splashpad on Haverhill Recreation Ground. Following a design and build tendering exercise earlier this year Ustigate Waterplay was appointed the task of creating the new facility.

This is part of Haverhill Town Council and West Suffolk Council’s aim to listen to local residents needs and provide facilities for families to keep fit and healthy.

John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “I am delighted that the plans to build a splashpad on the Recreation Ground are coming to fruition.

West Suffolk Council leader John Griffiths is excited to see the new splashpad in action - Credit: MARIAM GHAEMI

Judging by their popularity elsewhere I am sure that the new facility will be popular and it’s just what young families need following many months of restrictions.

"I would like to thank Haverhill Town Council for leading on this exciting project and I cannot wait to see it open this summer.”

Work is scheduled to start in June with it hoped to be completed in late July to be open for the most of the school summer holiday period.