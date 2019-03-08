How far could you get in 24 hours?

A Suffolk Schools cross country at Culford School. A new running event has been launched which will take place in the private school's grounds Picture: ARCHANT

Runners are being set a unique challenge - to see how many miles they can clock up in a day, and how much they can raise for Suffolk charities in the process.

Jo Reeder of Age Uk Suffolk Picture: ROSS DEAN Jo Reeder of Age Uk Suffolk Picture: ROSS DEAN

Run or Cycle Events has teamed up with Age UK Suffolk to create the mass participation challenge which is open to solo athletes or teams of two to eight people.

The inaugural ROC24 - Suffolk 2019 will take place in the grounds of Culford School, near Bury St Edmunds from 10am on Saturday, June 1 to 10am on Sunday, June 2.

Greg Cooper, Run or Cycle Events director, said: "ROC24 - Suffolk 2019 is designed to provide a friendly and inclusive 'running festival' environment for participants of all abilities and will take place within the magnificent grounds of Culford School.

"Registration opened on October 1, and we have had an amazing amount of individuals and teams from far and wide enter already.

"This is great news for us and our charitable partner Age UK Suffolk of course. We have all been affected by the challenges faced by friends and family in later life, and so we are very proud to help support the fabulous services provided by this great charity."

Jo Reeder, head of fundraising and marketing for Age UK Suffolk, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Run Or Cycle Events for their inaugural event ROC24, which we hope will see people of all ages take part, and help to raise funds for Age UK Suffolk.

"ROC24 is a different type of challenge, and one that we are encouraging people from all across Suffolk to take part in - whether you are a seasoned athlete, or a novice, this event is a great way of getting involved, keeping fit and raising vital funds for a service that is supporting an ageing population.

"As a charity, we are particularly keen on partnership and team working, and would love to encourage teams of competitors to take part."

Teams of up to eight are invited to sign up for the Business Team Challenge, and those that choose to support Age UK Suffolk as the featured charity for this event will receive additional promotional opportunities and benefits.

For more information on how to enter ROC24, visit www.runorcycle.co.uk