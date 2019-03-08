A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall - here's what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Plans to reduce the speed limit on a key stretch of the A12 are to be agreed next week, with motorists set to face restrictions of 40mph.

Mary Evans said the traffic order was needed before the first homes were occupied. Picture: GREGG BROWN Mary Evans said the traffic order was needed before the first homes were occupied. Picture: GREGG BROWN

As part of the development of 2,000 new homes at Brightwell Lakes, a fresh traffic regulation order must be approved to manage vehicles.

The stretch of road between the Seven Hills junction and the junction with the A1214 Main Road currently has 70mph and 50mph stretches, but under new plans a 40mph zone will be created between the Newbourne Road and Eagle Way roundabouts.

It also proposes a 40mph stint along Ipswich Road, while the existing 50mph stretch from the Anson Way junction will extend southbound to just beyond Eagle Way.

Foxhall Road will also no longer be national, but limited to 50mph between the A12 and the 30mph zone where it reaches Ipswich.

Mary Evans cabinet member for highways, said: "The speed limit change is one of the first stages of developing Brightwell Lakes.

"This is to allow a new access to the site from the A12, which will be signalised.

"Access to the site from the A12 is required before occupation of the first home, which is expected early on in the development phasing.

"Indications from the developer are that the A12 access junction will be completed by late 2020 with occupation of houses in early 2021.

"One of the reasons we bid to the Housing Infrastructure Fund, was to improve traffic flow in the area."

The plans are to be signed off at next week's Suffolk County Council development and regulation committee.

But Martlesham Parish Council has raised serious concerns over the plans, in particular with the confusion over different speed limits in different directions.

"It is very disappointing to see a confusing mix of 50mph and 40mph limits along the A12 from the A1214 junction to the Foxhall Road junction," a council spokeswoman said in its submission.

"The council considers that the limit should be consistently 40mph in both directions."

The parish raised concerns over the safety of motorists leaving the Martlesham Heath housing estate, as well as pollution fears from increased traffic and noise.

The spokeswoman added: "The reality is that this stretch of the A12 is now a very busy urban road which will have five sets of full time traffic lights in the 2.5km from Foxhall Road to the A1214, and it should have consistent 40mph speed limits along the whole of this length which reflect that fact."

The concerns were echoed by Martlesham county councillor Patricia O'Brien, while Waldringfield Parish Council said the Ipswich Road portion would "not deliver the required level of mitigation" and "have the potential to introduce additional road safety hazards".