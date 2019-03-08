New A14 to open before Christmas - improving Suffolk link to midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND Archant

The first section of the new A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon is to open next month - improving journeys from Suffolk to the midlands and north of England.

The route of the new section of A14 in Cambridgeshire. Graphic: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND The route of the new section of A14 in Cambridgeshire. Graphic: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A 12-mile bypass to the south of Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire - part of the UK's biggest road upgrade - will open to traffic on Monday 9 December, Highways England has announced.

The new bypass will run between Ellington and Swavesey and is part of a £1.5 billion project to upgrade 21 miles of the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon.

Last month, the Government announced that the bypass would open to traffic in December, a year ahead of schedule.

Highways England project director David Bray said: "Opening the Huntingdon Southern Bypass is a huge achievement in the delivery of this major road upgrade and I'd like to thank road users, residents and stakeholders for their patience and support during construction.

"Opening the new bypass will start to unlock many of the project's benefits and, together with the upgraded section of the A1 between Alconbury and Buckden which opened earlier this year, means that the western section of the transformed A14 is essentially complete.

"Like any new road, it will take some time for drivers to get used to driving on it, especially when the junctions have a new layout, and some have been renumbered. Please drive safely and enjoy the new road."

From 9 December, when the new bypass opens to traffic, drivers travelling eastbound on the new bypass will still have to join a section of 40mph narrow lanes roadworks from the Swavesey junction, so should look out for the signs when they approach the area.

The new A14 was designed with safety as the number one priority and its design is simple and intuitive.

Variable mandatory speed limits will help to manage traffic to reduce congestion and ensure safety.

Slow moving vehicles like tractors will be prohibited from the new bypass and will be directed to use alternative local access roads.

Each junction has specific possible vehicle movements and it is not always possible to join or leave the new road in all directions.