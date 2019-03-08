E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New A14 to open before Christmas - improving Suffolk link to midlands

PUBLISHED: 15:44 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 05 November 2019

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

The first section of the new A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon is to open next month - improving journeys from Suffolk to the midlands and north of England.

The route of the new section of A14 in Cambridgeshire. Graphic: HIGHWAYS ENGLANDThe route of the new section of A14 in Cambridgeshire. Graphic: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A 12-mile bypass to the south of Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire - part of the UK's biggest road upgrade - will open to traffic on Monday 9 December, Highways England has announced.

The new bypass will run between Ellington and Swavesey and is part of a £1.5 billion project to upgrade 21 miles of the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon.

Last month, the Government announced that the bypass would open to traffic in December, a year ahead of schedule.

Highways England project director David Bray said: "Opening the Huntingdon Southern Bypass is a huge achievement in the delivery of this major road upgrade and I'd like to thank road users, residents and stakeholders for their patience and support during construction.

You may also want to watch:

"Opening the new bypass will start to unlock many of the project's benefits and, together with the upgraded section of the A1 between Alconbury and Buckden which opened earlier this year, means that the western section of the transformed A14 is essentially complete.

"Like any new road, it will take some time for drivers to get used to driving on it, especially when the junctions have a new layout, and some have been renumbered. Please drive safely and enjoy the new road."

From 9 December, when the new bypass opens to traffic, drivers travelling eastbound on the new bypass will still have to join a section of 40mph narrow lanes roadworks from the Swavesey junction, so should look out for the signs when they approach the area.

The new A14 was designed with safety as the number one priority and its design is simple and intuitive.

Variable mandatory speed limits will help to manage traffic to reduce congestion and ensure safety.

Slow moving vehicles like tractors will be prohibited from the new bypass and will be directed to use alternative local access roads.

Each junction has specific possible vehicle movements and it is not always possible to join or leave the new road in all directions.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Luxury used car firm fined after conviction for misleading customers

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Luxury used car firm fined after conviction for misleading customers

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Firefighters deal with more false alarms than fires, statistics show

Essex Fire and Rescue Service reported almost exactly the same figures last year, showing that just as many false alarms were responded to. Picture: ECFRS

‘Bed-blocking’ patient later died after refusing care at home, inquest hears

Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

‘We need action now’ - mum takes campaign over tragic 20-year-old son’s death to Downing Street

Barbara Keepley MP and Melanie Leahy took the campiagn to London on Monday Picture: MELANIE LEAHY

Tributes paid to ‘kind and gentle’ musician who died in Colchester pub crash

Tributes have been paid to musician Stuart McClung who died following a collision in Colchester on Sunday Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists