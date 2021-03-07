Plans lodged for 17 new homes in Suffolk village

Published: 6:00 AM March 7, 2021

Developers have submitted a scheme to build 17 new homes in an east Suffolk village - five of them affordable properties.

By George Homes Ltd has drawn up the proposal for a two-acre paddock in The Street at Kettleburgh, near Framlingham.

The development would feature a range of homes from one-bedroom properties to four-bed homes, plus cartlodges and parking, with access from the street. The village sign close to the site would be kept.

Peter Wells Architects, on behalf of the developers, said the land has been identified in the new East Suffolk Council Local Plan as a site allocated for housing.

The architects said: "All dwellings have a good level of car parking that meets and exceeds the standards set out in the SCC Suffolk Guidance for Parking.

"All dwellings, regardless of size, have two car parking spaces each. The majority of the parking spaces are situated within the heart of the site, so they are obscured from views from The Street."

East Suffolk Council will decide the application after the consultation period.