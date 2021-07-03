Take a look at Stowmarket's newest Aldi - set to open next week
- Credit: Archant
Shoppers in Stowmarket are eagerly awaiting the opening of the town's new Aldi store which is set to open on Thursday, July 8.
The Aldi store in Gipping Way will tempt customers with the supermarket's famous 'Specialbuys' - which will be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday.
Just across the road from B&M in Stowmarket, Aldi has a large car park and is easy to access from the High Street. It will be open from 8am - 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am - 4pm on Sundays.
The new Gipping Way store will not only bring 25 new jobs to Stowmarket, it will also support the community through a 'Neighbourly' scheme which will allow local charities to collect surplus food.
Any charities in the Stowmarket area that are interested in signing up for the scheme can email - aldi@neighbourly.com.
Aldi is not the only new business opening in Gipping Way next week - PureGym will be opening on Tuesday, July 6.