News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Take a look at Stowmarket's newest Aldi - set to open next week

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 4:00 PM July 3, 2021    Updated: 4:22 PM July 3, 2021
New Aldi store in Gipping Way Stowmarket

A new Aldi Store in Stowmarket is set to open in Gipping Way - Credit: Archant

Shoppers in Stowmarket are eagerly awaiting the opening of the town's new Aldi store which is set to open on Thursday, July 8. 

The Aldi store in Gipping Way will tempt customers with the supermarket's famous 'Specialbuys' - which will be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday. 

Sign at Aldi in Stowmarket

The new Aldi in Stowmarket will open at 8am on Thursday, July 8 - Credit: Archant

Just across the road from B&M in Stowmarket, Aldi has a large car park and is easy to access from the High Street. It will be open from 8am - 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am - 4pm on Sundays. 

The new Gipping Way store will not only bring 25 new jobs to Stowmarket, it will also support the community through a 'Neighbourly' scheme which will allow local charities to collect surplus food. 

View of new Aldi in Gipping Way Stowmarket

The new Aldi in Stowmarket has a large car park and can be found in Gipping Way across the road from B&M - Credit: Archant

Any charities in the Stowmarket area that are interested in signing up for the scheme can email - aldi@neighbourly.com.

Aldi is not the only new business opening in Gipping Way next week - PureGym will be opening on Tuesday, July 6. 

Aldi Stowmarket car park

The new store is the first Aldi to open in the town since 2009, when the supermarket chain left its previous Gipping Way premises - Credit: Archant




You may also want to watch:

Suffolk
Stowmarket News
Mid Suffolk News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Joe Langfield and girlfriend Morgan

'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27

Natalie Sadler

Author Picture Icon
A replica of Noah's Ark arrives at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on 09-November-2019. Picture: Steph

Investigations

Noah’s Ark is LEAVING after UK stay sparked row of 'biblical proportions'

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
An upcoming episode of Escape to the Country is set to feature a Suffolk village

Escape to the Country films in Suffolk village

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson and Teddy Bishop are both training with Ipswich Town's Under 23s

Football

Cook on 'drastic action' and a possible way back for demoted players

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus