Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

There is good news for bargain hunters in Stowmarket as a discount store bids to make a return to the town.

Aldi have sent out leaflets to residents saying: “Aldi are excited about bringing their award-winning offers back to Stowmarket.

“The proposed Aldi store will add much needed choice and competition for local residents.”

Aldi say they will be submitting a planning application to Mid Suffolk District Council later this year and have asked local residents to fill in a questionnaire on their proposal.

The leaflet mentions Aldi’s decision to close their old Stowmarket store in Gipping Way in 2009.

The leaflet continues: “We are delighted to have identified a location, just further along Gipping Way and close to the town centre, to deliver a more modern and sustainable store in the town.”

Earlier this year Mid Suffolk District Council confirmed they had bought the former Aldi store. It is not yet clear what the council is planning for the space.