Ambulance trust's new chairman to pocket top salary for dual role

The new interim chairman of the region's troubled ambulance trust will earn 50% more than guidelines set by the NHS.

Nigel Beverley will start at the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) on July 1 after being appointed by NHS England and NHS Improvement to offer a "steady hand" while a permanent candidate can be found.

He will earn £35,000 a year for two to three days' work a week at EEAST. But he will continue as chairman of Basildon and Thurrock University Hospital Board, a role he has held since May 2015, earning £45,000 to £50,000 a year, also for two to three days a week.

Although the EEAST salary is nearly 50% more than the £23,600 top remuneration band set for NHS trust chairmen by the Secretary of State, NHS Improvement said higher rates were approved to "attract the best candidates".

His predecessor Sarah Boulton earned £35-£40,000. NHS Improvement said it was normal practice to offer the same level of remuneration for any successor.

Mr Beverley's previous payments in NHS posts have at times proved controversial.

Ipswich Hospital spent £195-200,000 employing Mr Beverley as interim chief executive from May 21, 2012, to March 31, 2013. The spend included VAT as it was paid to Mr Beverley's limited company NB Health Consulting - a practice which has been criticised by the Public Accounts Committee.

His earnings at Hinchingbooke Hospital in Huntingdon were even higher. The £175-180,000, which the hospital also paid through a limited company, was the full-time equivalent of £220,000, according to its 2011/12 annual report.

NHS England said Mr Beverley's EEAST salary would be paid directly to him, not to any company.

BTUH said Mr Beverley has always been paid via payroll and complied with the trust's policy on declaration of interests since his appointment in July 2015.

"The BTUH Board has always been, and continues to be, satisfied that Mr Beverley's external business interests do not conflict with those of the trust," a spokesman added.

Mr Beverley dissolved his company in November.

Speaking about his new role, Mr Beverley said he was honoured to be appointed and looked forward to working with colleagues while the trust appointed a substantive chairman.

Chief executive Dorothy Hosein said she was "delighted" Mr Beverly was joining EEAST.

"I look forward to working with him. Nigel has a wealth of experience within the NHS and I am confident that he will provide stability and expert leadership to the Trust Board while we recruit a permanent candidate to the role," she added.