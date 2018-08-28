Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

New American diner opened for disabled people

PUBLISHED: 19:16 19 November 2018

Nick Leonard at the new american style diner at Genesis Orwell Mencap Diner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nick Leonard at the new american style diner at Genesis Orwell Mencap Diner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It is a swanky diner which brings a touch of American culture to the streets of Ipswich.

But this is no ordinary restaurant - as the brand new US-style eatery has been created to help support people with learning disabilities.

The Genesis Orwell Mencap facility in Wright Road, Ipswich chose to create the new diner after its old canteen became run down.

Nick Leonard, finance manager at Genesis, said: “We asked our customers what they wanted and they came up with the idea for an American-style diner.

“It’s gone down really well. It can be busy but that’s a good thing.”

Nick Leonard at the new american style diner at Genesis Orwell Mencap Diner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNick Leonard at the new american style diner at Genesis Orwell Mencap Diner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He added: “We wanted it to be a place where no matter what their ability customers feel they can come in and choose something from the menu.”

Every detail in the 60-seat diner has been carefully planned.

The serving counter is at a lower height so it is easier for wheelchair users to see what tasty items are on offer.

Many of the tables are also height adjustable so that wheelchairs can fit underneath them, making for a more enjoyable dining experience for customers.

There are also sensory tubes which help people relax and the simple, healthy menu features pictures of each dish making it easier for customers to understand what they can order.

Mr Leonard said it took a year to convert the industrial unit into the diner.

He admitted there were challenging moments along the way, particularly levelling the uneven floor.

However Nicola Little, manager of the diner, says customers are delighted with it.

She said: “It’s a nice change from the canteen and everything is working well.

“It is busy from when it opens at 9am until when it shuts at 2pm.

“It’s lighter, brighter and it’s nice to have some good music on the jukebox.”

The diner will be officially opened on Wednesday, November 21 by the mayor of Ipswich at an event hosted by the BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy.

Nino Serritiello, chief executive officer of Genesis Orwell Mencap, said: “On Wednesday we are delighted to officially open our new 60-seater American themed diner which adds to the many specialist facilities on our Wright Road site.”

Topic Tags:

Car flips after two car crash on A1065

18:58 Will Jefford
A VW Passat could be seen overturned on teh side fo the road. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A1065 between Barton Mills and Lakenheath.

Town’s ‘dismay’ at being ‘poor relation’ of Suffolk

41 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Frustrated leaders have vented their anger at a council for scotching their hopes for a new relief road, saying it makes their town the “poor relation of Suffolk”.

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

14:22 Andrew Papworth
Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Ipswich Citizens Advice revealed the shocking case of the mother, who had depression and anxiety after giving birth, in a bid to call for new laws to crack down on debt collectors who flout the rules.

Don’t miss the last posting dates before Christmas

17:06 Judy Rimmer
Cathryn West, manager of Cards for Good Causes in Ipswich, and volunteer Barbara Barker getting Christmas cards ready to send. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Have you started writing your Christmas cards and packing up parcels yet, or haven’t you even started to think about it yet? Either way, you won’t want to miss the last posting dates.

Call for more street lighting and CCTV to help reduce night-time attacks

16:58 Jake Foxford
The corner of St Botholph's Street and St Botolph's Church Walk in Colchester town centre. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

More street lighting and CCTV cameras are being demanded after an alleged sexual assault in an alleyway - hours after a march against sexual violence.

Police appeal after racially aggravated assault on the A12

16:43 Will Jefford
The assualt happened following the closure of the A12 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Police are appealing for information after a man was racially abused and then hit by a car on the A12.

Is targeting drug dealing hotspots simply moving the problem around?

16:13 Andrew Papworth
Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Fears have been raised that targeting drug dealing hotspots in Ipswich might simply be moving the problem onto different streets and neighbourhoods.

Most read

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Construction is underway on a new Aldi

Artist impression of the Aldi opening soon in Newmarket. Picture: Aldi

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Traffic delays after lorry crash on A14

The crash happened at Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Double blow for one town as two of its major employers contemplate making redundancies during the festive period

Haverhill HID Corporation in Haverhill

Updated Driver suffers serious injuries in collision with digger

The crash happened near to the Walnut Tree Pub in Worlington Picture: GOOGLE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24