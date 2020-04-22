E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Former Met police officer to join Suffolk force as new assistant chief constable

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 April 2020

New assistant chief constable Rob Jones. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

New assistant chief constable Rob Jones. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A new asistant chief constable has been appointed by Suffolk police.

Rob Jones is to join the force from the Metropolitan Police and will take the lead of local policing.

Chief constable Steve Jupp said: “Rob was an outstanding candidate for the position, bringing his knowledge and broad range of experience to the role here in Suffolk.

“He lives locally and knows the county of Suffolk well.

“He will be a fantastic addition to the Chief Officer Team and we look forward to him joining our family.”Mr Jones has 24 years experience in the Met police and during that time has served in a variety of roles across London, including Borough Commander in Newham and Lewisham.

His most recent position was BCU Commander in central London where he had responsibility for local policing in Westminster, Hammersmith and Fulham and Kensington and Chelsea.

An experienced public order commander, Mr Jones was also previously head of crime and partnerships in Hackney and has spent time at Scotland Yard working on transformational changes.

He will start work at the constabulary on Monday May 11 and will have responsibility for all operational matters including crime, public order, and partnerships.

This will include alongside chief constable Steve Jupp, deputy chief constable Rachel Kearton, temporary assistant chief constable, joint protective services, Steve Mattin, and assistant chief officer Kenneth Kilpatrick.

Rob Jones said: “I feel proud and privileged to be joining such a great team and look forward to working alongside partners and community leaders to serve the people of Suffolk.”

Tim Passmore, Suffolk police and crime commissioner, welcomed Mr Jones to the force and said: “Rob comes very highly recommended and I am absolutely sure he will be an excellent addition to the Chief Constable’s senior officer team.”

