New speed cameras set for stretch of A134 in west Suffolk

Average speed cameras on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary. New speed cameras will be installed along the A134 between Ingham and Barnham Picture: GREGG BROWN

New speed cameras will be installed along a stretch of the A134 in west Suffolk following three fatal and four serious accidents over the past five years.

The decision to install average speed cameras between the villages of Ingham and Barnham, near Bury St Edmunds, has been made by police, the police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Suffolk Tim Passmore, and Suffolk County Council.

The new cameras are expected to be operational by the end of June.

Mike Motteram, road safety manager for Suffolk County Council, said the accidents, along with high traffic volumes and a number of vehicles speeding along the route were “key factors” in the decision.

“Over a five year period, there were three fatal, four serious and 14 slight accidents on the A134 between Ingham and Barnham,” he said.

“Therefore, the decision was made by the police, the police and crime commissioner and Suffolk County Council to install an average speed camera system. “High traffic volumes, a high number of vehicles exceeding the speed limit and site suitability were also key factors in the decision.

“Safety on Suffolk’s roads remains a top priority for Suffolk Roadsafe partners and we expect the average speed cameras to encourage road users to reduce their speed and, in turn, this will decrease the likelihood of accidents and injury in the area.”

Mr Passmore said that despite publicity surrounding the ‘fatal four’ – speeding, using mobile phones while behind the wheel, driving under the influence of drink and/or drugs and not wearing a seatbelt – there were still motorists who have a “total disregard” for road safety.

“I am very pleased to hear the new average speed cameras are soon to be operational on the A134 between Ingham and Barnham,” he said.

“Despite all the publicity about the ‘fatal four’, there is still a significant minority of motorists who continue to have a cavalier and total disregard for road safety. “I sincerely hope these cameras will be the incentive drivers need to drive more safely on this stretch of road.

“I have not a shred of sympathy for those who are caught driving dangerously so the answer is very simple – stick to the limits then there will be no problem.”