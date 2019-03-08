Partly Cloudy

Try exclusive charity beer at Leestock this weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:39 23 May 2019

Penny Wilby and Ian Carson of Nethergate Brewery who have brewed a special beer for The Willow Foundation to be sold at Leestock 2019 Picture: Submitted

Penny Wilby and Ian Carson of Nethergate Brewery who have brewed a special beer for The Willow Foundation to be sold at Leestock 2019 Picture: Submitted

Archant

Hoppy, citrussy brew made in Long Melford will raise money for The Willow Foundation.

Penny Wilby of thebestof Sudbury has teamed up for the third year running with Nethergate's Brewery to create an exclusive beer for LeeStock Music Festival.

In both 2017 and 2018 the amateur brewing enthusiast released Golden Willow with Nethergate, which sold throughout the region, raising money and awareness for The Willow Foundation.

This year the 4% light coloured ale created by Penny under the supervision of head brewer Ian Carson is packed with American hops (Citra, Chinook, Eureka and Mosaic) for a citrussy flavour, and to find a suitable name thebestof Sudbury ran a competition asking the local community for suggestions.

The winner for 2019 was Sudbury resident Tom, who's crowned the beer 'Lee Hopped'.

Penny says: "I'm very excited about this year's beer. Ian is an excellent brewer and knew exactly the type of beer I wanted brew. At 4% and light in colour, it'll be the perfect beer to enjoy to celebrate the start of the Summer and at this year's LeeStock. The Willow Foundation is a charity very close to my heart. My first brew, Lady's Smock, was inspired by my friend who spent a wonderful day with her young family, thanks to the generosity of the Willow Foundation. And LeeStock is such an awesome local festival. Not only does it bring the local community together, but they raised over £100,000 for Willow. I'm really looking forward to having a pint, enjoying the performances from the acoustic stage, sponsored by thebestof Sudbury."

LeeStock takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Melford Hall, featuring headliners Pixie Lott and Starsailor, with support acts B*Witched and Rebecca Fergusson. For the first time, there will be an Acoustic Stage with headliners Nigel Clark, from Dodgy & Tony Wright from Terrorvision.

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

