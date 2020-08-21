LOOK: Flying squirrel among stunning pictures in East Anglian wildlife book
PUBLISHED: 11:18 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 21 August 2020
VINCE BURTON
Two avid local wildlife photographers have captured the beauty hidden across the country in their latest book.
Photographer Vince Burton, from Norfolk, has finally achieved his life-long dream of publishing his own book – with 365 days’ worth of stunning shots showing the wonders of nature East Anglia and the rest of the UK has to offer.
In “365 Days in Nature”, Mr Burton’s work – with the help of Saxmundham-based photographer Paul Sawer – includes incredible pictures of kingfishers, duelling deer and tawny owls, among others.
Mr Burton, who lives near Dereham, said: “I have always dreamed of writing a book some day, something I could leave behind once I’m gone.
“My early attempts were whilst I was at primary school, where I used a toy typewriter to start writing stories about animals I had rescued and looked after. However this was obviously before the days of electronic devices and even Tipp-Ex and my mistakes were so many that I was constantly having to restart.
“I also much preferred drawing the diagrams for the book rather than completing the writing, so these were sadly never finished.”
Although the book includes 365 days worth of pictures, Mr Burton said the project has actually taken almost six years, with his quest for perfection meaning he did not want to rush his dream work.
His love for nature blossomed as a child, having loved to watch local wildlife before being given his first camera as a child. Although he works as an accountant to pay the bills, he hopes he will soon be able to make photography his full-time job.
Despite taking a few classes at night school, Mr Burton is mostly self-taught and has gone on to photograph orangutans in Borneo, polar bears in Canada and the big cats of the Maasai Mara.
“I live, love, breathe sleep and eat nature photography and I want to share that with others,” he said.
“I would love this book to inspire people to go outdoors and witness some of the great wildlife we still have (in a responsible manner), but the book does also have a serious note – raising awareness of how our wildlife does need our help if it is to continue to thrive.”
The book, which goes on sale on August 27, can be pre-ordered online here.
