Celebrations as new pre-school opens with special sensory room

The official ribbon cutting for the new Horringer Pre-School building after a successful fundraising campaign raising more than £150k Picture: Rebecca Bacon Rebecca Bacon

Children at Horringer Pre-School have a ‘fantastic’ new building with sensory areas, child-friendly low-level sinks and access to a private wooded copse.

The new interior inside the new building for Horringer Pre-School Picture: Rebecca Bacon The new interior inside the new building for Horringer Pre-School Picture: Rebecca Bacon

The campaign for a new base for the pre-school, near Bury St Edmunds, began in April 2017, and three years later the money had been raised, with work taking place over the summer holidays to install the new building.

The new facilities include a sensory room for children with special educational needs, child-level sinks and worktops, fantastic disabled facilities, and a light and modern central space with direct access to its private wooded copse.

It also features a ‘Tree of Friends’ and brick wallpaper in the lobby featuring the names of supporters.

Horringer Pre-School tree of friends Picture: Rebecca Bacon Horringer Pre-School tree of friends Picture: Rebecca Bacon

The build was made possible thanks to the Acorn Project, through which £150,000 was raised through a wide variety of events, such as summer fairs and pub quizzes, as well as donations including one from Horringer-cum-Ickworth Parish Council, ward Councillor Terry Clements and Horringer and Ickworth Women's Institute.

Mr Clements cut the ribbon at the socially-distanced opening ceremony last month, alongside Councillor Karen Soons, and Wendy Hill, president of Horringer and Ickworth WI (representing local supporters).

Mrs Page said: “I am very excited to welcome children to our fantastic new building! We are already an ‘Outstanding’ pre-school and this will enable us to provide even better caring, friendly and fun childcare.

“We so grateful to everyone who has supported us over the years.”

The pre-school opened its doors to its new home in mid-September and will open to the public as a community centre once coronavirus restrictions allow.

The new building is on the site of the old one next to Ickworth Park Primary School in Horringer.

The old wooden structure was dilapidated, with poor insulation, limited disabled facilities and high running costs.

For information about spaces at Horringer Pre-School, please contact Ruth Walker by email or on 01284 735 588. Visit the website here.

For more information on the project see here.