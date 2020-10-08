E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Celebrations as new pre-school opens with special sensory room

PUBLISHED: 15:20 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 08 October 2020

The official ribbon cutting for the new Horringer Pre-School building after a successful fundraising campaign raising more than £150k Picture: Rebecca Bacon

The official ribbon cutting for the new Horringer Pre-School building after a successful fundraising campaign raising more than £150k Picture: Rebecca Bacon

Rebecca Bacon

Children at Horringer Pre-School have a ‘fantastic’ new building with sensory areas, child-friendly low-level sinks and access to a private wooded copse.

The new interior inside the new building for Horringer Pre-School Picture: Rebecca BaconThe new interior inside the new building for Horringer Pre-School Picture: Rebecca Bacon

Children at Horinger PPre-School have a ‘fantastic’ new building with sensory areas, child-friendly low-level sinks and access to a private wooded copse.

The campaign for a new base for the pre-school, near Bury St Edmunds, began in April 2017, and three years later the money had been raised, with work taking place over the summer holidays to install the new building.

The new facilities include a sensory room for children with special educational needs, child-level sinks and worktops, fantastic disabled facilities, and a light and modern central space with direct access to its private wooded copse.

It also features a ‘Tree of Friends’ and brick wallpaper in the lobby featuring the names of supporters.

Horringer Pre-School tree of friends Picture: Rebecca BaconHorringer Pre-School tree of friends Picture: Rebecca Bacon

MORE: Horringer pre-school launches fundraising bid for new £200,000 building

The build was made possible thanks to the Acorn Project, through which £150,000 was raised through a wide variety of events, such as summer fairs and pub quizzes, as well as donations including one from Horringer-cum-Ickworth Parish Council, ward MORE: Suffolk pre-school celebrates new fence around wooded area Councillor Terry Clements and Horringer and Ickworth Women’s Institute.

Mr Clements cut the ribbon at the socially-distanced opening ceremony last month, alongside Councillor Karen Soons, and Wendy Hill, president of Horringer and Ickworth WI (representing local supporters).

You may also want to watch:

The new facilities include a new sensory room for children with special educational needs, child-level sinks and worktops, fantastic disabled facilities, and a light and modern central space with direct access to its private wooded copse.

It also features a ‘Tree of Friends’ and brick wallpaper in the lobby featuring the names of supporters.

MORE: Pre-school celebrates ‘outstanding’ Oftsed inspection

Mrs Page said: “I am very excited to welcome children to our fantastic new building! We are already an ‘Outstanding’ pre-school and this will enable us to provide even better caring, friendly and fun childcare.

“We so grateful to everyone who has supported us over the years.”

The pre-school opened its doors to its new home in mid-September and will open to the public as a community centre once coronavirus restrictions allow.

The new building is on the site of the old one next to Ickworth Park Primary School in Horringer.

The old wooden structure was dilapidated, with poor insulation, limited disabled facilities and high running costs.

For information about spaces at Horringer Pre-School, please contact Ruth Walker by email or on 01284 735 588. Visit the website here.

For more information on the project see here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Kesgrave shooting victim’s condition no longer life-threatening

Police remained in the Kesgrave area for several days after the incident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Homes still without power 11 hours after crash involving Audi damages cables

An Audi collided with a garden, which led to power cables being knocked down in Haughley Green. Picture: CRAIG MILES

Revamp of Foxhall tip set for 2021 start – here’s what will change

Plans for the new-look Foxhall Recycling Centre will include a feeder lane and raised car parking. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

New deli to open and ‘bring a little bit of happiness’ to Hadleigh

Justin Kett, pictured here when he worked at the Lavenham Swan, is to open a new deli in Hadleigh. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ipswich Hospital ‘among countries best’ for hip and knee ops – but Colchester move still going ahead

Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT/RACHEL EDGE