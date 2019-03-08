Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New headteacher hails 'exciting time' for secondary school

PUBLISHED: 11:30 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 10 May 2019

The 41-year-old said it is an

The 41-year-old said it is an "exciting time" to be leading the school Picture: ST BENEDICT'S SCHOOL

Archant

The new headteacher of a Bury St Edmunds secondary school says it is "an exciting time" to be at the helm.

Imogen Senior, the new headteacher at St Benedict's School in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST BENEDICT'S SCHOOLImogen Senior, the new headteacher at St Benedict's School in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST BENEDICT'S SCHOOL

Imogen Senior, who has been in education for 17 years, began her new role leading St Benedict's School on April 23.

The 41-year-old was previously an assistant headteacher at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill and the appointment at the Catholic School will mark her first headship.

Mrs Senior replaced Kate Pereira, who has moved closer to home to St John Fisher High School in Peterborough following a two-year tenure at St Benedict's School.

All year groups at St Benedict's will be amalgamated onto its current upper school site at Beeton's Way in September.

Former headteacher at St Benedict's Catholic School in Bury St Edmunds Kate Pereira has moved to a school in Peterborough Picture: ARCHANTFormer headteacher at St Benedict's Catholic School in Bury St Edmunds Kate Pereira has moved to a school in Peterborough Picture: ARCHANT

The lower school site, which was formerly St Louis Middle School, has been handed back to its owners - the Sisters of St Louis.

A new teaching block, consisting of two specialist classrooms, is also expected to be built at the site by September next year.

Mrs Senior said: "It's a very exciting time for the school and a very exciting time for me.

You may also want to watch:

"Having all year groups on one site gives us the chance for more collaboration in terms of shared resources and shared staff.

"Logistically, there are still a few things to be worked out but it's great to have everyone together."

Mrs Senior, who is married with three children, said is not daunted by her first headteacher role.

"I think excited would be the word," she said.

"Obviously there is an element of this being a big role to take on but I live just outside Bury St Edmunds and my children will come here so I am hugely invested in it.

"There is a very supportive group of parents and already I have been able to get to know the students a bit better across the school."

Mrs Senior added that she would like to continue producing well-rounded students as well as furthering the community work in the area.

"This is a great school and our aim is to help young people achieve their potential as a whole person and not just academically and I would like to continue that good work.

"I'm also keen on pupils engaging with the community and this is an area I'd like to build on."

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Storm-hit Ipswich Wanderers FC appeals for funds to fix damage caused by freak gust of wind

Ipswich Wanderers' ground pictured after the storm damage. Picture: JOE TOPPLE

‘Hopefully they will carry on’ - future of Ipswich store uncertain as firm enters administration

Select in Ipswich's Buttermarket. Business advisory firm Quantuma has been appointed as administrators of the retialers. Photo: Archant.

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Former Town boss Hurst set to be appointed by League Two Scunthorpe

Paul Hurst lasted just 15 games as Ipswich Town manager at the start of this season. Photo: Pagepix

New headteacher hails ‘exciting time’ for secondary school

The 41-year-old said it is an
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists