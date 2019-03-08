New headteacher hails 'exciting time' for secondary school

The 41-year-old said it is an "exciting time" to be leading the school

The new headteacher of a Bury St Edmunds secondary school says it is "an exciting time" to be at the helm.

Imogen Senior, the new headteacher at St Benedict's School in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST BENEDICT'S SCHOOL Imogen Senior, the new headteacher at St Benedict's School in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST BENEDICT'S SCHOOL

Imogen Senior, who has been in education for 17 years, began her new role leading St Benedict's School on April 23.

The 41-year-old was previously an assistant headteacher at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill and the appointment at the Catholic School will mark her first headship.

Mrs Senior replaced Kate Pereira, who has moved closer to home to St John Fisher High School in Peterborough following a two-year tenure at St Benedict's School.

All year groups at St Benedict's will be amalgamated onto its current upper school site at Beeton's Way in September.

Former headteacher at St Benedict's Catholic School in Bury St Edmunds Kate Pereira has moved to a school in Peterborough Picture: ARCHANT Former headteacher at St Benedict's Catholic School in Bury St Edmunds Kate Pereira has moved to a school in Peterborough Picture: ARCHANT

The lower school site, which was formerly St Louis Middle School, has been handed back to its owners - the Sisters of St Louis.

A new teaching block, consisting of two specialist classrooms, is also expected to be built at the site by September next year.

Mrs Senior said: "It's a very exciting time for the school and a very exciting time for me.

"Having all year groups on one site gives us the chance for more collaboration in terms of shared resources and shared staff.

"Logistically, there are still a few things to be worked out but it's great to have everyone together."

Mrs Senior, who is married with three children, said is not daunted by her first headteacher role.

"I think excited would be the word," she said.

"Obviously there is an element of this being a big role to take on but I live just outside Bury St Edmunds and my children will come here so I am hugely invested in it.

"There is a very supportive group of parents and already I have been able to get to know the students a bit better across the school."

Mrs Senior added that she would like to continue producing well-rounded students as well as furthering the community work in the area.

"This is a great school and our aim is to help young people achieve their potential as a whole person and not just academically and I would like to continue that good work.

"I'm also keen on pupils engaging with the community and this is an area I'd like to build on."