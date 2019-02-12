Partly Cloudy

Bus shelter damaged by arsonists rises from the ashes

PUBLISHED: 08:38 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 20 February 2019

The new bespoke bus shelter is opened by John Caley who helped his late father build the original shelter Picture: BRYAN HALL

The new bespoke bus shelter is opened by John Caley who helped his late father build the original shelter Picture: BRYAN HALL

Archant

A bus shelter in an east Suffolk village has been re-opened just over six months after it was burnt down by vandals.

Guests gather to see the opening of the new bus shelter in Wickham Market Picture: BRYAN HALL

Residents were angry when the shelter, which sits in the centre of the village of Wickham Market, was hit by fire last July.

Now, however, bus users will be able to wait in the shelter once more after a bespoke structure was built by Shelter Solutions.

A spokesman for Wickham Market Parish council said there had been “many months of considerable planning” to ensure that the shelter would best serve the community.

The bus shelter was officially opened by John Caley who helped to build the previous shelter with his late father when it was originally installed.

Regular bus users Val Pizzey and Brenda Claridge were also on hand to open the new structure.

