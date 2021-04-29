Mysterious art donations help provide bus stop for local children

Published: 12:14 PM April 29, 2021

A new bus shelter has been opened in Butley - Credit: Mary McGinity

The auctioning of panels supplied by an anonymous artist have helped provide a bus shelter for local school children.

A new bus shelter has been built in Butley after a series of painted panels appeared in the village last summer.

The pieces were designed by an anonymous artist known only as 'The Hat' and were left in the village's telephone kiosk.

The only message left by the artist was that any proceeds from the works' sale should go to charity.

After local debate and information received, Butley Parish Council decided to leave these panels in place till early autumn for visitors to enjoy them, as they had become a local feature.

Three panels were then removed in September and sold at auction by Clark and Simpson at Campsea Ashe, together with other lots donated by The Hat from different locations.

The money raised from the auction, was consolidated with money provided by county councillor Andrew Reid as part of his local highways budget, together with a donation from councillor James Mallinder as part of his locality budget.

These were added to a contribution from the council which enabled them to purchase and install the bus shelter on Short Walk.

It is intended for the schoolchildren waiting for the school bus.

Mr Mallinder opened the shelter stating: "this is a great example of partnership working between the parish, district and county councillor all supporting the local community".







