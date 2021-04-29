Mysterious art donations help provide bus stop for local children
- Credit: Mary McGinity
The auctioning of panels supplied by an anonymous artist have helped provide a bus shelter for local school children.
A new bus shelter has been built in Butley after a series of painted panels appeared in the village last summer.
The pieces were designed by an anonymous artist known only as 'The Hat' and were left in the village's telephone kiosk.
The only message left by the artist was that any proceeds from the works' sale should go to charity.
After local debate and information received, Butley Parish Council decided to leave these panels in place till early autumn for visitors to enjoy them, as they had become a local feature.
Three panels were then removed in September and sold at auction by Clark and Simpson at Campsea Ashe, together with other lots donated by The Hat from different locations.
You may also want to watch:
The money raised from the auction, was consolidated with money provided by county councillor Andrew Reid as part of his local highways budget, together with a donation from councillor James Mallinder as part of his locality budget.
These were added to a contribution from the council which enabled them to purchase and install the bus shelter on Short Walk.
Most Read
- 1 New TV drama with Timothy Spall starts filming in village
- 2 Woman dies in Saxmundham medical emergency
- 3 Police and ambulance attend medical emergency in Saxmundham
- 4 Racing legend Bill Gredley takes a punt on Ipswich Debenhams
- 5 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues again linked with former academy striker
- 6 See inside the luxury Suffolk estate where Made in Chelsea has been filmed
- 7 Every League One player set to be out-of-contract this summer
- 8 Ipswich Town announce refund options and season ticket prices for 2021/22
- 9 'Sexual monster' jailed for 25 years for rape and abuse of girl
- 10 Orwell Bridge reopens after lorry trailer detaches on carriageway
It is intended for the schoolchildren waiting for the school bus.
Mr Mallinder opened the shelter stating: "this is a great example of partnership working between the parish, district and county councillor all supporting the local community".