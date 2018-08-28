Rain

NSPCC calls for help over Christmas as calls to helpline increase

PUBLISHED: 00:05 20 November 2018

The NSPCC have started their Christmas campaign. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The NSPCC have started their Christmas campaign. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

New figures show that 250 children were referred to the police or local authorities in Suffolk over the last 12 months by the NSPCC.

Nationally, the children’s charity received more than 65,000 calls during their 2017/18 period with a third of those calls being about child neglect.

On average, adults called the help line 55 times a day worried about the neglect of a child.

In a bid to raise awareness of child neglect the NSPCC has launched its ‘Light for Every Childhood’ Christmas appeal.

Christmas is the busiest time of the year for the NSPCC who receive hundreds of calls a day.

The NSPCC Christmas Appeal is calling for donations to the NSPCC Helpline – which is open throughout the holidays – so they can answer more calls and help children suffering neglect both at Christmas and all year round.

One relative got in touch with the helpline after visiting distant family over the Christmas period with concerns about a parent letting her young children get drunk and take drugs.

The caller, who has to remain nameless, said: “Over Christmas I spent time with my family and what I witnessed was really worrying. I learnt that the children have been left home alone on various occasions, and have also been allowed to get drunk and take drugs. They also have mental health problems. I think the whole family needs additional support.”

During the festive period extended family members often get in touch with the NSPCC after spending more time with a young relative and becoming concerned for the child’s welfare.

Signs of neglect could include poor appearance and hygiene, untreated injuries, like cuts and bruises and poor language and communication skills.

Peter Wanless, Chief Executive of the NSPCC said: “Neglect doesn’t stop because it is Christmas, the holidays can in fact magnify problems because children are cut-off from the wider community and their support network.

“While it is positive that people are being vigilant and reporting concerns of children suffering neglect rather than standing by, it is still deeply worrying to see that neglect continues to be the most common reason for contacting the NSPCC Helpline.”

Car flips after two car crash on A1065

Yesterday, 18:58 Will Jefford
A VW Passat could be seen overturned on teh side fo the road. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A1065 between Barton Mills and Lakenheath.

Town’s ‘dismay’ at being ‘poor relation’ of Suffolk

Yesterday, 20:11 Andrew Papworth
Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Frustrated leaders have vented their anger at a council for scotching their hopes for a new relief road, saying it makes their town the “poor relation of Suffolk”.

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

Yesterday, 14:22 Andrew Papworth
Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Ipswich Citizens Advice revealed the shocking case of the mother, who had depression and anxiety after giving birth, in a bid to call for new laws to crack down on debt collectors who flout the rules.

Don’t miss the last posting dates before Christmas

Yesterday, 17:06 Judy Rimmer
Cathryn West, manager of Cards for Good Causes in Ipswich, and volunteer Barbara Barker getting Christmas cards ready to send. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Have you started writing your Christmas cards and packing up parcels yet, or haven’t you even started to think about it yet? Either way, you won’t want to miss the last posting dates.

Call for more street lighting and CCTV to help reduce night-time attacks

Yesterday, 16:58 Jake Foxford
The corner of St Botholph's Street and St Botolph's Church Walk in Colchester town centre. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

More street lighting and CCTV cameras are being demanded after an alleged sexual assault in an alleyway - hours after a march against sexual violence.

Police appeal after racially aggravated assault on the A12

Yesterday, 16:43 Will Jefford
The assualt happened following the closure of the A12 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Police are appealing for information after a man was racially abused and then hit by a car on the A12.

