New dedicated cancer centre opens at Colchester Hospital

PUBLISHED: 12:30 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 13 March 2020

A new Cancer Wellbeing Centre has opened at Colchester Hospital, aimed at helping improve the lives of those suffering from cancer and their families Picture: STEVE BRADING

STEVE BRADING

A new centre aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of cancer patients has opened at Colchester Hospital following a £3.25million funding drive.

The new Cancer Wellbeing Centre will offer services in conjunction with the newly built Collingwood Centre, which has brought chemotherapy, haematology and radiotherapy services under one roof at the hospital.

The centre, built at a peaceful lakeside location away from clinical areas, will offer specialist information, advice and resources for patients and their carers and families.

Its construction came following a campaign launched in 2014, with the aim of raising £3.25m for the project to aid patients in the north Essex area.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs both Ipswich and Colchester Hospital, said services will not be transferred from Ipswich to the new site.

ESNEFT chief executive Nick Hulme said: 'We are so grateful for everyone's support and the donations, however large or small, people have made to the Cancer Centre Campaign.

'We now have a state-of-the art cancer centre at Colchester Hospital to treat patients in a more modern and calming environment and this outstanding wellbeing centre that will offer the additional support people absolutely need when they are affected by cancer.

'It means we can provide more than just treatment to support patients and their families with everything they are going through - from diagnosis, to treatment and how life changes after cancer too.'

Macmillan Cancer Support and Frobisher Wigs will offer support at the centre, alongside Helen Rollason Cancer Charity, Breast Cancer Now and Look Good Feel Better.

The charities will offer counselling and benefits advice, as well as serving as a venue for support groups.

Macmillan programme manager for ESNEFT, Kathryn Ramsey, said: 'The Cancer Wellbeing Centre has been designed with input and feedback from staff and the project team, but most importantly with people who have had cancer.

'We feel confident it will meet our patients' needs by providing services in a relaxing and therapeutic environment to enhance and support their quality of life, as well as their loved ones. It has been a pleasure and privilege to work on this project.'

