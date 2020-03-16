E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

PUBLISHED: 20:18 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:57 16 March 2020

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

There have now been 81 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the east of England - with the number of cases in Suffolk at three.

Latest figures released by the government indicate the virus - officially known as COVID-19 - has begun to spread further in the region, with the number at 71 for yesterday.

The data covers the whole of the NHS region for the east of England, which includes Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk and a number of other counties.

As well as the three cases in Suffolk, there are two in Norfolk and 20 in Essex, a rise on the previous day’s figures.

There have been 55 deaths in the UK and 52 people have recovered.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on the virus in Suffolk

The news comes as prime minister Boris Johnson announced new measures to combat the spread, such as avoiding non-essential contact and mass gatherings.

Throughout the UK, 1,543 people have tested positive for the virus with 55 deaths.

MORE: Hospitals restricting visitors amid coronavirus fears

