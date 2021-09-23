Suffolk towns to benefit from CCTV system upgrade

Published: 11:33 AM September 23, 2021

Two towns in Suffolk are benefiting from a new state-of-the-art CCTV system.

The new CCTV in Sudbury and Hadleigh is now fully operational after Babergh District Council’s Cabinet approved proposals to invest £180,000 in upgrading the district’s CCTV last July.

The council worked closely with Suffolk Police, Hadleigh and Sudbury Town Councils and neighbouring authorities on implementing the improved system to watch over the towns.

It comprises of 20 high definition cameras in Sudbury and eight in Hadleigh, all of which will be monitored 24/7 by West Suffolk Council in its purpose built control room.

It is hoped the new CCTV will help to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour in the area and aid with the prosecution of criminals.

Councillor Derek Davis, cabinet member for Communities for Babergh District Council, said: “It is credit to the hard work of Babergh’s communities team and fellow councillors that the new CCTV system is now fully operational.

Babergh District Council cabinet member for communities, Derek Davis, said the cameras would give a boost to the economies of both towns. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

“I’d also like to thank the police and town councils for working closely with us on the proposals – paving the way for further partnership work to help us achieve our common vision for communities with bright and healthy futures.

“Of course, CCTV isn’t the only answer to tackling crime, however it is an important tool in deterring criminals and reducing anti-social behaviour, and forms part of our council’s wider effort to keep Babergh’s towns safe, attractive and successful places for people to live and work in.”

Sudbury and Hadleigh Town Councils will contribute financially to the ongoing running costs of the system over the next five years.

Councillor Frank Minns, Mayor of Hadleigh, said: “These new cameras will help Hadleigh to remain a very safe place to live, and give our residents confidence that crime and anti-social behaviour will be deterred and if necessary detected and prosecuted.

"This is an excellent collaborative project that everyone here will welcome.”



