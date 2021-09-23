News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk towns to benefit from CCTV system upgrade

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:33 AM September 23, 2021   
Babergh District Council has agreed to CCTV upgrades in Sudbury and Hadleigh. Picture: ARCHANT

Babergh towns are to benefit from CCTV system upgrade - Credit: Archant

Two towns in Suffolk are benefiting from a new state-of-the-art CCTV system.

The new CCTV in Sudbury and Hadleigh is now fully operational after Babergh District Council’s Cabinet approved proposals to invest £180,000 in upgrading the district’s CCTV last July.

The council worked closely with Suffolk Police, Hadleigh and Sudbury Town Councils and neighbouring authorities on implementing the improved system to watch over the towns. 

It comprises of 20 high definition cameras in Sudbury and eight in Hadleigh, all of which will be monitored 24/7 by West Suffolk Council in its purpose built control room.

It is hoped the new CCTV will help to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour in the area and aid with the prosecution of criminals.

Councillor Derek Davis, cabinet member for Communities for Babergh District Council, said: “It is credit to the hard work of Babergh’s communities team and fellow councillors that the new CCTV system is now fully operational.

Babergh District Council cabinet member for communities, Derek Davis, said the cameras would give a

Babergh District Council cabinet member for communities, Derek Davis, said the cameras would give a boost to the economies of both towns. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

“I’d also like to thank the police and town councils for working closely with us on the proposals – paving the way for further partnership work to help us achieve our common vision for communities with bright and healthy futures.

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple fear they will never sell home after A12 upgrade outside
  2. 2 Teen among two arrested in armed police incident
  3. 3 Jail for man who threatened to 'do a Raoul Moat' and kill police
  1. 4 Channel 4's Changing Rooms comes to Bury St Edmunds tonight
  2. 5 Suffolk man guilty of raping schoolgirl and facing jail sentence
  3. 6 'We have formed a successful partnership' - Morsy on his Evans reunion
  4. 7 The stats which put Bonne top of the League One charts and firmly on course for a very rare Ipswich Town milestone
  5. 8 Things to do in Suffolk this weekend with friends and family
  6. 9 Villagers call to stop 'hazardous' 5-week road closure with huge diversions
  7. 10 Suffolk coast named one of top UK destinations for autumn

“Of course, CCTV isn’t the only answer to tackling crime, however it is an important tool in deterring criminals and reducing anti-social behaviour, and forms part of our council’s wider effort to keep Babergh’s towns safe, attractive and successful places for people to live and work in.”

Sudbury and Hadleigh Town Councils will contribute financially to the ongoing running costs of the system over the next five years.

Councillor Frank Minns, Mayor of Hadleigh, said: “These new cameras will help Hadleigh to remain a very safe place to live, and give our residents confidence that crime and anti-social behaviour will be deterred and if necessary detected and prosecuted. 

Frank Minns, the mayor of Hadleigh, is writing to Babergh and Suffolk County Council to propose a joint objection to the...

Frank Minns, the mayor of Hadleigh, is writing to Babergh and Suffolk County Council to propose a joint objection to the closure of the town's last bank, TSB. Picture; CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"This is an excellent collaborative project that everyone here will welcome.”


Babergh District Council
Suffolk
Sudbury News
Hadleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stephen Miles, who is retiring from in-hand farming

Farming

Emotional moment as family decides to cease farming in-hand

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
A car which was taken without consent has crashed into the Tesco in Sudbury 

Suffolk Live

Man arrested after car crashes into supermarket sign

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Hall Street, Long Melford is flooded after heavy rain in Sudbury, Suffolk.

Suffolk Live

Flooding leaves main route through town 'impassable'

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Members of the public dispose of their garden waste at Foxhall Recycling Centre

New online booking system for Suffolk recycling centres

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon