Suffolk's first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

PUBLISHED: 18:47 15 October 2019

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Wright's in Bury St Edmunds is a brand new venture from the same team behind the cheese toastie stall on the town's market.

Wright's Café is the new cheese toastie cafe in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Victoria PertusaWright's Café is the new cheese toastie cafe in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Brunch bowls, gourmet cheese toasties and interesting salads are on the menu at brand new café, Wright's - which has just opened at the former Castang's Kitchen premises on St John's Street in Bury St Edmunds.

The venture has been the dream of owner Adam Wright (who previously ran a toasted cheese sandwich stall on the local market) for years, with the foodie and entrepreneur saying he never imagined he'd have his own bricks and mortar just 11 months after launching.

"I started looking for premises about three months ago, and put various offers in around the town. I wanted to be in amongst it all on Abbeygate Street or on the Buttermarket where there's quite a few empty properties but the rents in the high street are just too high. Then I was speaking to one of the traders on the market who also has a shop on St John's Street and they said their daughter-in-law's shop was becoming available. Everyone's been so supportive down there!"

The cafe, with just 16 seats and a bar area, can best be described as bijoux, with a cool rustic aesthetic. But what it lacks in size, Wright's more than makes up for in flavour. And the open-plan kitchen puts customers front and centre of the action…the scent of melty cheese wafting tantalisingly around the dining area.

"I want to keep the offering a bit different," Adam reveals. "We've been testing some of our specials out on the market, so they'll always be changing, but we'll be keeping things like our Reuben which is our home-cured salt beef, homemade sauerkraut and dill pickles, and homemade Russian dressing with Swiss cheese on organic sourdough. A weekly special that's done well for us which might make an appearance too is hoi sin duck with cured cucumber and mozzarella, and a proper Cuban."

A grab and go fridge brims with sandwiches, and the signature quirky salads Wright's has become known for on the market, all changing with the seasons.

"And we also have a small brunch menu which will change every month. We've started off with brunch bowls. So you have a base of roasted beetroot and potatoes with herbs and a grain and then top with meat or veggie toppings- you kind of make your own up."

Drinks-wise there's Monmouth Coffee, a short wine list, and fresh juices.

And, in addition to salads and toasties, Wright's fans can now sink their teeth into an array of sweet treats, with a dedicated pastry chef having been brought in to churn out cakes, macarons, meringues and more.

"I've got a mix of emotions about it at the moment," Adam laughs. "I'm excited, and it's also such a daunting prospect too. But I love it.

The café is open from 8am Monday to Saturday, is available to hire in the evenings and will hopefully be doing pop-up nights once it's established.

