West Suffolk Council to introduce bin day changes

PUBLISHED: 16:08 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 09 October 2019

Peter Stevens, cabinet member for operations at West Suffolk Council which is to introduce new bin collection days Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

More than half of households in west Suffolk are being warned of a change of rubbish collection day.

West Suffolk Council will soon be placing a yellow tag on the black bin to alert residents that changes in blue and black bin collection days and times will be coming into effect from November 11.

The council said it is making the changes to improve efficiency and make sure routes are organised to manage recent and future housing growth.

Peter Stevens, West Suffolk Council cabinet member for operations, said the authority was introducing the changes to meet changing needs and to become more efficient.

"The last time we reviewed the whole district was 2010 and a lot has changed since then," he said.

"Demand on waste services has increased, and so have the opportunities to invest in new technologies and facilities that will make the operation more efficient.

"We are reviewing all our blue and black bin collection rounds to find extra capacity, save money and waste miles and continue to provide an excellent service."

The review means more than half of West Suffolk households will see a change of day for their alternate weekly collection of blue and black bins.

The council has warned some households may have to wait longer for collections than the normal 14 days during the transition period.

Those keeping the same day may also see a change of time when waste crews arrive.

The brown bin collection day will remain unchanged this year for customers of the West Suffolk Garden Waste Collection Service.

Mr Stevens said any residents whose collection day was changing would be contacted in advance.

He said: "We will be writing to every household in good time, giving details of their new collection day together with a calendar to help make the transition.

"We are putting yellow tags on the black bins to alert residents to look out for the letter that will arrive shortly.

"Full details will also be available on our website nearer the time, and we will be doing all we can to help households make the change."

For more details email the customer services team or phone 01284 757320.

