New commanding officer takes over at Mildenhall

PUBLISHED: 17:15 04 June 2019

Incoming Commander Colonel S Troy Pananon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Incoming Commander Colonel S Troy Pananon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Colonel Troy Pananon has taken charge of the 100th Air Refuelling Wing at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk.

Presiding Officer Major General John M Wood, left, new commanding officer Colonel Troy Pananon, and Colonel Christopher R Amrheim Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPresiding Officer Major General John M Wood, left, new commanding officer Colonel Troy Pananon, and Colonel Christopher R Amrheim Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He assumed command from Colonel Christopher Amrhein in a ceremony in front of airmen, families, and local civilian dignitaries.

Col Pananon said: "My intent as the commander is to remain committed to our vitally important mission.

"The best way to do that is to take care, train and provide these phenomenal airmen and their families with the resources they need, and they will take care of the rest."

The 100th ARW is known as 'the Bloody One-Hundredth' by the US Air Force.

Personnel on the parade at the Change of Command Ceremony Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPersonnel on the parade at the Change of Command Ceremony Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major General John Wood, commander of the US 3rd Air Force, presided over the ceremony and remarked on the great responsibility of leading RAF Mildenhall.

"You are the only tanker wing in Europe and Africa," he said.

"This base, this community is counting on your leadership, and I know you'll succeed as the commander of the Bloody One-Hundredth."

Col Pananon joins RAF Mildenhall from MacDill Air Force Base in Florida where he was the vice commander of the 6th Air Mobility Wing.

He graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Science.

After commissioning as a maintenance officer, Col Pananon later attended Undergraduate Pilot Training and went on to log more than 4,000 hours in aircraft such as the U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy, KC-10 Extender and C-21.

He will lead three groups and 10 squadrons in support of the air refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall.

