Volunteers transform waste ground into new community orchard for village
PUBLISHED: 11:37 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 24 February 2020
Archant
Villagers are looking forward to picking delicious fruit in future, as a new community orchard is being planted.
Peta Hillier, of the Shotley Gate Community Orchard project, said: "The fruits here are going to be available for the community to take when they ripen."
A group of volunteers were busy at the weekend planting the new fruit trees, after a piece of land owned by the parish council, which was covered in brambles, was cleared with the aid of the community payback team..
Peta said: "I got the idea from Transition Woodbridge, who have these orchards. We plant them, we pay for them, care for them, and then we water them every week."
The trees being planted include rare traditional Suffolk apples, such as the St Edmund's russet and Lady Henniker varieties.
Peta added: "We have also got plums, peaches and cherries, so it's going to be beautiful in the springtime."
There are only expected to be a few fruits in the first year, she said. "But I'm just so pleased we've got these trees, because they come from the flood-ridden area of Worcestershire, so it's a miracle we've got them really."
The villagers have paid for the trees themselves and the Parish council has also given a small grant for tree protectors and fencing.
The community orchard group hopes that the trees will bring not just fruit but a lovely area adjacent to the Heritage park and also help to increase pollinator insects and birds.
The orchard will also help to increase biodiversity in the area, especially as the group also hopes to plant wild flowers in the site and follow traditional mowing methods. The orchard will be entirely organic and cared for by the group using a water-butt nearby.