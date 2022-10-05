Dr Dan Poulter thought it could be difficult to get constituencies reorganised by the next General Election. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Local politicians should know next month what the parliamentary map of Suffolk is likely to look like at the next General Election.

The final proposals from the Boundary Commission for England are due to be published on November 8 - and that should say whether the controversial changes proposed last year will be followed through.

At that time it was proposed that only Ipswich would remain unchanged. There would be comparatively minor changes to South Suffolk and the Suffolk Coastal seat would see a greater shake-up.

However, the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, and West Suffolk seats would be totally redrawn - with the southwest of Suffolk combined with part of North Essex to form a new Halstead and Haverhill seat.

A geographically-massive North Suffolk seat stretching from Bungay in the east to Honington in the west would be created alongside a North Ipswich and Stowmarket seat and one combining Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

The proposals would effectively see Suffolk "gaining" half an MP!

These proposals could have been torn up by the time the new proposals are published next month. The public will have a final say on these from November 8 until December 5, and the Boundary Commission for England will publish its final proposals by July 1 next year.

They will then have to be accepted by the government - and there remain doubts about whether the changes will be in place by May 2024, the most likely date for the next General Election.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter said it would be very tight for constituency parties and associations to reorganise themselves and select candidates in time for a General Election in May 2024.

He said: "The earliest time the new constituencies would be confirmed will be in autumn next year. That would give only a few months for associations to get candidates and campaigners in place in time for 2024."



