New website launched to aid carers of elderly people during coronavirus crisis

A new website has been launched to serve as a guide for people caring for or concerned about elderly people in their community during the coronavirus crisis.

The new Age Space Suffolk website acts as a signposting service to help link people concerned about ageing relatives, neighbours and friends to key support organisations across the county.

It comes as a means of helping ease uncertainty during the pandemic, with self-isolation and lockdown guidelines meaning much of the community can feel alone.

According to the 2019 State of Suffolk report, more than a third of carers in the county do not know where to look for support and information – including links to the Home But Not Alone campaign involving Suffolk County Council, Suffolk Community Foundation, the Suffolk Association of Local Councils and this newspaper.

The website breaks down advice into seven sections: Care, dementia, enjoying life, health & wellbeing, legal, money & finance and end of life.



Age Space founder Annabel James said: “The Suffolk hub joins our family of eight regional websites across the country and is aimed at families who find themselves caring for an elderly relative for the first time. Quite often this can be the result of a sudden change in health and people simply don’t know where to start or what questions to ask.

"We recognise that some of the best support comes from local charities, community groups and businesses and this is why we have created our network of local hubs. By bringing all the components of care together in one place, showcasing local organisations alongside expert advice, we hope to ease some of the emotional stress and strain of caring for an elderly relative."

Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds based law firm Ashtons Legal have come on board as legal partner and will be providing specialist advice to those with legal concerns.

Janette Ward, senior associate at the firm, said: “By working in partnership with Age Space Suffolk we can guide people through what can be complicated decisions around funding and accessing care.

“We have supported Age Space Norfolk for the past two years and we are delighted to extend our partnership in Suffolk.”

The website can be found here.