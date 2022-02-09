Farmers told to ask trespassers if they are lost in new Countryside Code

Farmers have been told not to be rude to people trespassing on their land in an update to the Countryside Code - Credit: citizenside.com

Farmers have been told not to be rude to people trespassing on their land in an update to the Countryside Code aimed at making nature more accessible.

A new section of advice tells farmers and land managers to ask trespassers if they are lost and "help them get back to paths or areas they are allowed on" as "visitors rarely mean to trespass".

New guidance is also given to farmers on how to make their land more accessible and safer for livestock and walkers. Examples include adding self-closing gates instead of stiles and using better signage.

Advice is also given on how to report antisocial behaviour – including fly-tipping, littering, livestock worrying and other offences.

Farmers have also been given clearer guidance on how to keep rights of way usable, instructions on where visitors can walk on open access land and coastal margins, information about common land, and guidance on using and storing dangerous substances.

Additionally, farmers and land managers have been reminded of their responsibilities when using firearms and fencing.

Marian Spain, chief executive of Natural England, said: "With more people than ever before spending time in nature, this refreshed advice for land managers has never been more important in helping to ensure we work together to protect our outdoor spaces.

"I urge all land managers to follow this new advice and continue to help make nature accessible to everyone, so people of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy the invaluable health and wellbeing benefits that nature offers while giving it the respect it deserves."

Lord Benyon, Minister for Rural Affairs, said: "We want to ensure that nature is accessible for all, whilst also supporting people to do the right thing when they are visiting the countryside.

"The new advice in the Countryside Code will help farmers and land managers to help the public enjoy the outdoors in a responsible way.

"I am grateful to all of those stakeholders who have helped shape this updated guidance."

The update is available here.